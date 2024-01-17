Cables & Connectors Market Size, Demand, Industry Revenues $16O.93 billion Views by 2027 | Growing at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Cables And Connector Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

USB segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to the increase in demand for digital data storage and emergence of USB 3.0 and 3.1 standards.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cables and Connector Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Internal Cables & Connectors and External Cables & Connectors), Installation Type (HDMI, USB, VGA, DVI, CAT5/CAT6, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Commercial, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

The global Cables and Connector Market size was valued at $86.14 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $160.93 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Cables and connectors play an integral part in the integration of various systems & sub-systems among various industry verticals. The demand for reliable connectivity, high performance communicating channels, and efficiency in transferring data by various enterprises boosts the Cables and Connector Market growth. High-performance networks are essential for business, manufacturing, transportation, education, media, and security. Cables and connectors products help to ensure that data infrastructure performs flawlessly for its users at different times and multiple locations.

Advancements such as high-definition video and multi-channel audio in the IT and electronics market drives the growth of the Cables and Connector Market in this industry. Moreover, oil & gas companies are looking toward fiber optics for improving operational performance and accuracy, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.

Region wise, the Cables and Connector Market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2019 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The major factor that drives the growth of the market in this region includes rise in adoption of optic fiber cables by the manufacturing industry to sustain in harsh environment. However, LAMEA is also expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising penetration of connected devices and consumer electronics in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The Cables and Connector industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the Cables and Connector market include,

➢ Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Inc,

➢ 3M,

➢ NEXANS,

➢ TE CONNECTIVITY LIMITED,

➢ AXON CABLE S.A.S.,

➢ AMPHENOL CORPORATION,

➢ FUJITSU LIMITED,

➢ ALCATEL-LUCENT (Acquired by NOKIA COPORATION),

➢ HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD,

➢ PRYSMIAN S.P.A.

Top Impacting Factors:

Governments of various countries including China, India, and Brazil have heavily invested in different types of cables and connectors to improve connectivity within a region. Several developments have been undertaken by numerous government organizations to improve the network infrastructure of their regions, thereby increasing the demand for data transmission cables and connectors. For instance, according to Economic Affairs Division (EAD), China invested $11.24 million in 2018 for establishing cross-border optic fiber cable for high-speed international connection. In 2017, the Indian Government initiated a project “BharatNet,” which is expected to be completed by end of 2017 at an estimated cost of $1.08 billion to improve connectivity in the emerging countries. This has increased the usage of cables and connectors across different countries.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➢ The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Cables and Connector Market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

➢ Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global Cables and Connector Market size is provided in the report.

➢ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the Cables and Connector industry.

➢ The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

