Iran: IPI welcomes temporary release of journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi while appealing convictions

A handout photo shows Iranian journalists Niloufar Hamedi (R) and Elaheh Mohammadi (L) after being released from prison in Tehran, Iran, 14 January 2024. Hamedi and Mohammadi were arrested in September 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini. The journalists were released on bail on 14 January 2024. EPA-EFE/SHARGH NEWS DAILY ONLINE/SAHAND TAKI

The IPI global network welcomes the release on bail of Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who were among the first journalists to be arrested for their coverage the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police in September 2022. Their convictions of colluding with foreign powers should be overturned, and we call for the immediate release of all imprisoned journalists in Iran.

In October 2023, Hamedi, 31, and Mohammadi, 36, were sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison, respectively, after the Iranian Revolutionary Court found them guilty of “collaborating with the U.S. government”, “acting against national security” and spreading propaganda against the state. The journalists have been granted bail while appealing this verdict.

Hamedi and Mohammadi were among the first journalists to cover the news of Amini’s death, which sparked months-long protests against the Iranian regime. Hamedi, a reporter for Shargh newspaper, published photos of Amini and her parents in the hospital where she died. Mohammadi, a reporter for the Hammihan newspaper, covered Amini’s funeral.

Hamedi and Mohammadi were arrested on September 22 and 29, 2022, respectively, and were detained in Evin prison. The journalists were tried by the Iranian Revolutionary Court in closed-door hearings, and were not allowed to speak on their own behalf.

According to reports, bail was set at $200,000 (around €180,000), and while on bail, the journalists are not allowed to leave the country. A day after their temporary release on January 14, authorities filed a new case against the two journalists after appearing in photos without mandatory headscarves.

“We are relieved that journalists Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi have been released from prison while continuing to fight these baseless charges of ‘colluding with foreign powers’,” Amy Brouillette, IPI Director of Advocacy, said. “This entire case is a mockery of justice – and shows the lengths that the Iranian regime will go to try to control the country’s media.”

The wave of anti-government protests triggered by Amini’s death marked one of the biggest challenges to the Iranian regime since 2009. Authorities responded to the protests with a major crackdown on the media, arresting scores of journalists and banning international news outlets from entering the country.