Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Secretary Herbosa's appeal to suspend PhilHealth rate hike

Sa patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng pagkain, singil sa tubig at kuryente, pamasahe at iba pa, at pagbagsak ng halaga ng kinikita ng ating kababayan dahil sa inflation, the deferment of the implementation of the PhilHealth premium rate hike is not only considerate, but also sensitive to the economic burdens carried by our kababayan.

Nagawa naman na noon, ngayon pa kayang may garantiya mula sa mismong Secretary of Health na may sapat na pondo ang PhilHealth para isulong ang pagsasakatuparan ng Universal Health Care?