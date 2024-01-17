Submit Release
Endoacustica Launches New Line of Advanced Surveillance Devices

endoacustica website logo

endoacustica recording device

SANTERAMO IN COLLE, PROVINCE OF BARI (BA), ITALY, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endoacustica Sets New Standard with Next Generation Surveillance Devices

SANTERAMO, Italy - Endoacustica, the leading global provider of professional and personal use covert spy gear, has debuted its highly anticipated 2024 product line. Featuring revolutionary innovations in monitoring and tracking technology, the company aims to bolster its position as the top purveyor of security and intelligence solutions.

The newly launched devices reflect Endoacustica’s relentless dedication to advancing the surveillance industry. Key offerings include:

Discreet miniature cameras with extended battery life and 4K video
Shotgun mics capable of capturing faintest noises through walls
Covert GPS trackers enhanced for real-time monitoring
Android and iOS monitoring apps with live call recording
Sophisticated counter-surveillance gear

"Our new product range takes all that we have achieved in over two decades and builds further upon this legacy to set lofty new standards," said Endoacustica CEO

Key features reflecting Endoacustica’s industry leadership include:

Miniature Cameras: 100+ hour battery life, 4K video
Listening Devices: Clear audio through dense barriers
Trackers: Ruggedized for off-grid use
Countermeasures: Military-grade encrypted phones, bug detection gear
Apps: Live call recording and live camera

Endoacustica products are compliant with local regulations and available through the company’s online store and global showrooms. For over two decades Endoacustica has delivered next-level monitoring and security solutions worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.endoacustica.com

Luca Giovanni
endoacustica
+39 080 302 6530
email us here

