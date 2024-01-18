CognitiveCare Inc. Announces Rebrand to Quantiva Health: A Quantum Leap Towards Improving Healthcare Outcomes

CognitiveCare is now doing business as Quantiva Health

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CognitiveCare Inc., a pioneer in improving healthcare outcomes, introduces its transformation into Quantiva Health, signifying a pivotal milestone in the company's dynamic growth. This strategic evolution underscores Quantiva Health's commitment to better serving its clients by utilizing scientific rigor to unveil and address health disparities, enhance disease prevention and management, accelerate health economics outcomes research, and catalyze optimal efficacy in pharma and life sciences.

"Embracing the Quantiva Health identity marks an elevated commitment to innovation and client-centric healthcare solutions, driven by our algorithm hub, interdisciplinary approach, and real-world evidence expertise. This rebranding is emblematic of our transformative journey, where scientific precision harmonizes with compassionate care across the continuum," stated Venkat Peri, Founder and Global CEO.

Quantiva Health's revolutionary risk quantification algorithms and solutions cater to payers, providers, policymakers, public health departments, pharma, and life sciences clients addressing both individual and population health. The company's impactful strides in maternal and infant health, children's health, mental health, substance use disorder, eye health, infectious diseases, and pathology lay the foundation for continued growth toward shaping a healthier future.

“From identifying and addressing cohorts of high risk to optimizing resource allocation challenges, we pledge to continue pioneering advancements that make a meaningful impact. This marks a pivotal chapter in our story, and we eagerly anticipate the journey ahead with renewed purpose and dedication to building healthier communities," stated Sheena Gill, JD, President & CEO, Americas, and Founding Team Member.

For more information about Quantiva Health and its revolutionary healthcare solutions, please visit www.quantivahealth.com

About Quantiva Health

CognitiveCare Inc., DBA Quantiva Health is a trailblazing force in improving healthcare outcomes. With a foundation rooted in patented and proprietary risk quantification and resource allocation algorithms, we serve payers, providers, policymakers, public health departments, pharma, and life sciences clients, driving impact for both individual and population health. Led by a commitment to addressing health disparities and optimizing efficacy, Quantiva Health is poised to revolutionize the healthcare landscape through its algorithm hub, interdisciplinary approach, and real-world evidence expertise.