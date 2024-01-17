EU and Armenia mark six years of collaboration under CEPA Agreement

On 16 January in Yerevan, representatives of the EU Delegation to Armenia, the EU Headquarters in Brussels and the Armenian Government marked the sixth anniversary of the partnership between the EU and Armenia under the Comprehensive Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in 2017.

The meeting, which gathered 70 participants, emphasised the importance of CEPA in EU-Armenia relations. The participants assessed the state of implementation of CEPA and exchanged views on how to improve its effectiveness.

The Armenian government highlighted areas where successful CEPA-related reforms have been implemented, demonstrating the tangible impact of the agreement.

Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, reaffirmed the EU’s support for democratic and economic reforms in Armenia, which will accelerate the country’s modernisation process.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to intensify the implementation of CEPA for more effective co-operation and to further strengthen the EU-Armenia partnership.

