EU4Energy announces 2024 work programme to advance energy governance in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine

The EU4Energy initiative has announced its 2024 Work Programme, with a comprehensive plan to advance energy sector governance, development and sustainability in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

In 2024, EU4Energy will provide continuous support to Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine in areas such as renewable energy, gas market development, and energy efficiency, crucial for reducing carbon footprints and fostering environmentally responsible energy practices.

EU4Energy will also focus on capacity building for ministries, regulators, transmission system operators (TSOs), and other stakeholders in all three EU candidate countries.

The programme will actively support the implementation of the Electricity Integration Package, with a focus on the post-synchronisation process in Moldova and Ukraine. Integration into regional electricity networks enhances energy security and resilience.

In addition to the common priorities, EU4Energy’s 2024 Work Programme tailors its support to specific needs in each partner country.

In Georgia, the focus will be on supporting the Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE) and the Georgian National Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (GNERC) in drafting the Residual Mix Calculation Methodology and disclosure rules of Guarantees of Origin.

In Moldova, special attention will be given to the implementation of Law 10/2016, which promotes the use of energy from renewable sources. EU4Energy will particularly concentrate on the development of relevant secondary legal acts to facilitate the transition to sustainable energy.

In Ukraine, the initiative will maintain a spotlight on Ukraine Support Activities, specifically supporting the management of the Energy Community Secretariat’s established Fiduciary account for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Funded by the European Union, the EU4Energy initiative aims to achieve the clean energy transition, increase energy security in three Eastern partner countries (Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine) and facilitate access to energy to the distressed population in Ukraine to mitigate the impact of the war.

Find out more

Press release