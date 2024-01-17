Chicken Flavor Market Hits $1 Billion by 2026: Growth Fueled by Ready-to-Eat Demand and Emerging Asia-Pacific Market.

Chicken Flavor Market

Chicken Flavor Market Soars: Global Growth to $1 Billion by 2026. Rising demand for ready-to-eat meals propels industry, with Asia-Pacific as a key driver.

Chicken flavor companies are adopting innovative techniques, which enhance the taste of food. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on aggressive and social marketing of Chicken flavor.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Chicken Flavor Market by Form and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the chicken flavor market size was valued at $629.26 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.00 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 41.8% share of the chicken flavor market.

The global chicken flavor market has constantly witnessed high demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and other convenience food products. Changing lifestyle and less time for household chores such as cooking fuel the demand for quick service restaurants. This is attributed to its advantages such as time saving and convenience. Furthermore, they can be carried anywhere in frozen form without losing their nutritional values. Thus, surge in demand for RTE meals boots the growth of the chicken flavor market. There is a growing demand for chicken flavors, especially in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions, owing to wide range of chicken flavor food products. Flavorists are capable of creating natural flavors at economical prices due to application of advanced technologies. Therefore, the cost of producing chicken flavors has reduced with the advent of advanced technologies.

The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers focus on key innovations that cater to the requirements of their target consumers. Furthermore, increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in developed as well as developing countries. The opportunities in the emerged economies are huge, as they are untapped. Non-member nations of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) comprise more than 80% of the global population; yet consume less than 60% of world’s food consumption. The emerging economies constitute a population of more than 60% of today’s global population of the middle class by 2020. Considering the pace of change, in China, around 3 million households had a disposable income of around $10,000 in 2,000, which increased to 60 million in 2012. This number is expected to exceed to 230 million by 2020. Thus, rise in demand from developing economies significantly drives the chicken flavor market growth.

By Form: North America and Europe are known to be the dominant regions in the chicken flavor market. North America has witnessed higher rate of traction for powder-based chicken flavor, owing to their increased demand from B2B chicken flavor market segment. Some of the key macroeconomic factors such as changing lifestyle, surge in per-capita, and preference of healthy food products also contribute to the overall growth of the market

By End User: However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth in the future, owing to rise in demand of introduction of various chicken flavor-based products in the region. In addition, the region has witnessed considerable surge in the number of millennials, who are the forefront consumers of food. Therefore, rise in millennial population is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunity for the growth of the market.

By Region: Some of the key companies profiled in the chicken flavor industry report include Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Cargill, BASF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Givaudan, Innova, and Trailtopia Adventure Food.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1. Depending on form, the powder segment garnered 82.6% of chicken flavor market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2019 to 2026.

2. The liquid-based segment is expected to reach $187.74 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.50%.

3. In 2018, based on end user, the B2B segment accounted for 72.0% share of the market, and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 5.30%.

4. The B2C segment is expected to reach $297.49 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.30%.

5. Region wise, North America accounted for a prominent market share in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% throughout the chicken flavor market analysis period.

The key players operating in the global chicken flavor industry include Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Cargill, BASF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Givaudan, Innova, and Trailtopia Adventure Food.

