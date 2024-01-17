Marine Lubricants Market Set to Exceed USD 7.25 Billion by 2030, Driven by Surging Global Shipping Demands
The Marine Lubricants Market, valued at USD 6.39 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 7.25 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 1.6% from 2023 to 2030
Emerging markets, government initiatives promoting environmental sustainability, and regular maintenance activities further shape the dynamics of the marine lubricants market”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The escalating need for efficient lubrication in the shipping industry, fueled by increased infrastructural activities and the adoption of emission control technologies, is steering the 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 toward robust growth.
— SNS Insider Research
Marine Lubricants Market include the expansion of the global shipping industry, stringent environmental regulations, and the need for improved fuel efficiency. As the maritime sector faces increasing pressure to reduce emissions and adopt sustainable practices, there is a growing demand for lubricants that not only optimize engine performance but also adhere to environmental standards. Manufacturers in the market are innovating to develop eco-friendly formulations and lubricants with enhanced properties to meet these evolving requirements.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1813
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Marine lubricants are essential for the optimal performance of marine vessels, playing a pivotal role in ensuring uninterrupted and cost-effective global trade. According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), approximately 90% of the world's trade is conducted through maritime transport. These high-performing lubricants, which encompass engine oils, hydraulic oils, gear oils, turbine oils, and compressor oils, contribute to prolonging engine life, enhancing performance, and safeguarding against wear and tear.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Mineral Oil
• Synthetic Oil
• Bio-based Oil
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Engine Oil
• Hydraulic Fluid
• Compressor Oil
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Bulk Carriers
• Tankers
• Container Ships
• Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The marine lubricants market faces a promising future driven by various factors. The increasing cost of fuel, coupled with stringent regulations imposed by the IMO, is expected to boost the consumption of marine lubricants. The shift toward slow steaming levels to save fuel is anticipated to drive the market, as engines operating at reduced rates may face corrosion concerns without proper lubrication.
The rise of recreational boats due to increased participation in water sports, coupled with government investments in naval defense sectors, is propelling market growth. However, the development of alternate technologies, such as hybrid propulsion and electric systems, poses a challenge to traditional marine lubricants, potentially impacting market growth.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
Investigating innovations and advancements in marine lubricant technologies, such as the development of environmentally friendly formulations and high-performance lubricants.
Understanding how technological trends impact product differentiation and market competitiveness.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫:
Analyzing the purchasing behavior of end-users, including shipping companies, and their preferences for specific types of marine lubricants.
Understanding factors influencing buying decisions, such as cost-effectiveness, performance, and environmental considerations.
𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Examining the supply chain dynamics, including raw material procurement, manufacturing processes, distribution channels, and end-user delivery.
Assessing potential disruptions and vulnerabilities in the supply chain.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:
Identifying challenges and obstacles faced by the Marine Lubricants Market, such as volatile oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties, and economic downturns.
Understanding how these challenges impact market growth and sustainability.
𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
Providing insights into future market trends, emerging opportunities, and potential threats.
Predicting how factors such as technology advancements, regulatory changes, and economic developments might shape the market in the coming years.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
In terms of product type, engine oil dominates the market, accounting for over 45% of overall revenue in 2022. The burgeoning population and increased consumer income levels are contributing to the segment's growth, driven by rising demand for commercial goods.
Regarding ship type, the bulk carrier segment is poised to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. Bulk carriers, responsible for transporting bulk unpackaged cargo, prominently utilize marine lubricants in various systems and components, contributing to high consumption.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Asia Pacific led the market in 2022, accounting for about 42% of overall revenue. The region's large number of ports, rapidly expanding shipbuilding sector, and increasing trade activities with developed economies act as primary growth stimulants. Major Asian ports are strategically acquiring foreign ports, positioning themselves for potential penetration into the U.S. market. Europe follows closely as the second-largest contributor, benefitting from a significant share in global trade and having numerous ports and dry docks to support healthy consumption.
The Middle East & Africa's market is primarily driven by lubricant consumption in oil tankers, with GCC countries and Turkey accounting for more than half of the regional marine lubricant demand. Latin America is witnessing rapid market growth due to increased trade activities and the expansion of e-commerce business, with countries like Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Chile, and Argentina driving the marine lubricant market in the region.
The market is characterized by the presence of key players who provide a wide range of marine lubricant products and services to ship operators, fleet owners, and other stakeholders in the maritime industry. Competition in the market is driven by factors such as product performance, technological advancements, and the ability to comply with regulatory standards
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
• Increasing global trade activities propel the demand for marine lubricants.
• The rise of hybrid propulsion and electric systems challenges traditional marine lubricants.
• Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant player, driven by port expansion, shipbuilding, and robust trade activities.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In May 2023, Sinopec initiated drilling in the Tarim Basin, achieving a milestone in ultra-deep oil and gas exploration.
• In 2023, Taro® Ultra Advanced 40, Chevron's latest cylinder oil, meets the highest performance standards.
• In July 2022, Castrol's Cyltech 40 XDC received a Category II No Objection Letter from MAN ES.
• In April 2022, ExxonMobil's Mobilgard™ 540 AC, a premium 40BN marine cylinder oil, received Category II status.
• In March 2022, Shell plc acquired the Environmentally Considerate Lubricants business from PANOLIN Group.
• In June 2021, BP expanded with a digital hub in Pune, India, addressing changing demands and achieving digital expertise.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1813
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟗.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟎.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞
10.1 Bulk Carriers
10.2 Tankers
10.3 Container Ships
10.4 Others
𝟏𝟏. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 USA
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 The Netherlands
11.3.7 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 South Korea
11.4.3 China
11.4.4 India
11.4.5 Australia
11.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 The Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 Israel
11.5.2 UAE
11.5.3 South Africa
11.5.4 Rest
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.2 Argentina
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
𝟏𝟐. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
12.1 Castrol
12.1.1 Financial
12.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
12.1.3 SWOT Analysis
12.1.4 The SNS view
12.2 Lubmarine (Total Group)
12.3 Sinopec Corporation
12.4 Lukoil Marine Lubricants
12.5 Gulf Marine and Industrial Supplies Inc.
12.6 Quepet Lubricants
12.7 Chevron
12.8 ExxonMobil Corporation
12.9 BP Marine
12.10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
12.11 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
𝟏𝟑.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
13.1 Competitive Benchmark
13.2 Market Share analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube