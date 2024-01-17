Tri Pointe Homes Launches Customer Experience Application for Homebuyers

National Homebuilder Creates Homebuyer-Facing Communication Platform to Deliver Comprehensive Customer Experience for Tri Pointe Homebuyers with Updates on Construction Stages from “Foundation to Finished,” Appointment Calendar, Document Management, and Chat Messaging

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the nationwide launch of its proprietary customer experience and communication platform, the Tri Pointe Homes Homebuyer App. Created to keep homebuyers engaged and provide ongoing communication throughout the homebuying process, the application was designed to deliver automated updates on the build process with accompanying photography of the homes, organize key documents and appointments, and set expectations related to a customer’s newly purchased home as it progresses through each construction stage. Additionally, the application allows direct access between homebuyer and builder with the goal of increasing collaboration and streamlining communication. The homebuyer app is live across all 15 of Tri Pointe Homes’ divisions nationwide.



“We like to say we’re in the life-changing business and a big part of that people-first philosophy is setting trends and paving new paths forward,” said Linda Mamet, chief marketing officer at Tri Pointe Homes. “As part of our ongoing efforts to deliver an outstanding customer experience, we saw an untapped opportunity to further strengthen the relationship with our homebuyers through technological innovation and the development of the homebuyer app. It's a convenient and consistent way to stay connected and keep our homebuyers excited and engaged throughout the construction process.”

The Tri Pointe Homes Homebuyer App is one of the first nationwide homebuilder customer experience platforms of its kind. Once a customer signs a purchase agreement and places their earnest money deposit on a homesite, a Tri Pointe Homes New Home Advisor provides the homebuyer access to the homeowner app, which initiates a process for on-going and regular communication with homebuyers from contract to close. The personalized content that’s available through the homeowner app can be accessed and leveraged when convenient for the homebuyer—further enhancing the overall customer experience. Through a series of integrated technology elements and communication mechanisms, the homeowner app currently:

Provides automated progress updates through every construction stage – with photography uploaded regularly.

Gives customers a tool to communicate directly with their onsite community team.

Keeps track of appointments such as new home orientations to review construction progress or Design Studio appointments to personalize home finishes such as countertops, tile, flooring, and other curated selections.

Serves as a dedicated library for important documents such as a Homebuyer Journey Guide, visual timelines of the build process brochures, and links to other resources such as home financing with affiliated mortgage company, Tri Pointe Connect.

Provides customers a way to share information, status, and photography of their new home as it progresses with family and friends.



Tri Pointe Homes Homeowner App Reshapes the Homebuilding Customer Experience

Tri Pointe Homes’ new homebuyer app was piloted across three divisions earlier this year before being implemented company-wide. This intentional and incremental approach was valuable in helping uncover adoption, usage, and engagement rates as well as root out areas for improvement. As of January 1, 2024, a total of 4,314 Tri Pointe-constructed homes are live on the application with app users averaging 9 sessions and engaging for over 11 minutes. Moving forward, Tri Pointe Homes will continue to seek support, feedback and refinements from team members and homebuyers around the country as it focuses on exploring and adding new enhancements to the app.

“Being a customer- and technology-driven company is a high priority for Tri Pointe Homes, and we closely follow trends and invest in solutions that help us stay ahead of customer needs,” continued Mamet. “Today’s homebuyers want convenient, personalized experiences both in-person and online that are powered by technology and relationships. As a premium lifestyle brand, we strive to positively impact the homebuying process from ‘foundation to finished,’ improving communication both in form and frequency.”

One of the most noted benefits of the new app by Tri Pointe Homes’ homebuyers is the ‘countdown to delivery.’ Users have shared that the ability to follow the progress of their home build with photos and images increases their excitement and engagement during the build process. Tri Pointe Homes’ response to questions and scheduling, too, were noted as valuable.

Tri Pointe Homes Inland Empire New Home Advisor Joshua Chavez said, “The new app is a technological innovation that has enabled a more seamless operating model for our team and delivered an improved customer experience. It has streamlined communication with homebuyers, especially given updated photos, which customers have shared adds a uniquely personal touch and makes them feel more like a part of the overall build.”

About Tri Pointe Homes ®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for three years in a row (2021 through 2023), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

