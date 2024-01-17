Freedom Holdings Corporate Update; Announces Management Set to Resume Operations Exercising Its New Business Objectives

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp (OTC: FHLD) ("FHLD" or the "Company") is excited to announce the implementation of its new business objectives as management ramps up to start moving forward with its operations. Beginning on Jan 22, 2024, the Freedom management team will aggressively work on finalizing negotiations of its first cannabis space merger, increasing operations and its assets. Freedoms auditors will be working on completing the company's (Q 4) 10 Q and 8K filings. Freedom Holdings is currently a fully reporting audited company and will be submitting the application to OTC Markets to request OTCQB status.



John Vivian, CEO of Freedom Holdings, stated: “We are very excited to roll out our business plan and capture a percentage of the growing 57.18 Billion dollar cannabis marketplace. The past few months, we have aggressively been working on several business venture opportunities with plans to acquire revenue-based businesses, which in turn will increase the company market capitalizing and shareholders' value.” Freedom Holdings will present at an emerging growth virtual conference on March 6, 2024. We invite all shareholders and prospective shareholders to attend. We will be discussing our continued business efforts and achievements, as well as answering questions.

Press Release Contact:

John Vivian

Freedom Holdings, Inc.

818-357-3185