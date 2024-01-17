Contraceptive Market Size Growing at 6.9% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 50.596 Billion By 2030, Exclusive Report

Contraceptives Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Contraceptives Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Contraceptives. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Cooper Companies, Inc., Ansell LTD., Mayer Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., and Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.



𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: The global contraceptives market size was valued at $26,321.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $50,595.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030.



𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: Growing awareness about family planning, reproductive health, and the availability of contraceptive options contributes to higher adoption rates.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Government-led family planning programs, campaigns, and initiatives to promote contraception use drive market growth.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The global population growth and the associated need for effective family planning methods contribute to the demand for contraceptives.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: Ongoing research and development leading to innovative contraceptive methods, such as long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) and non-hormonal options, stimulate market growth.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬: Urbanization, delayed marriages, and women prioritizing career goals contribute to the demand for contraceptives as individuals and couples seek to control family size and spacing.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The empowerment of women, education, and their active participation in the workforce contribute to greater awareness and adoption of contraceptives.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: Enhanced access to healthcare services and improved healthcare infrastructure globally facilitate the distribution and adoption of contraceptives.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Increased accessibility to contraceptive technologies, including online platforms and telemedicine services, makes it easier for individuals to access and obtain contraceptives.

𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬: Changing societal attitudes toward family planning and contraception, with a focus on smaller family sizes, contribute to increased contraceptive use.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

By Product Type: Drugs, Devices

By Age Group: 15-44 Years, Above 44 Years

By End User: Households, Clinics, Hospitals



𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞: 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐮 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐯𝐢𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐆, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐤 & 𝐂𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐃𝐰𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐓𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes Contraceptives Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Contraceptives in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Contraceptives?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Contraceptives Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬

Contraceptives MarketSize (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Contraceptives Marketby Application/End Users

Contraceptives (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Contraceptives and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Contraceptives Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Contraceptives (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Contraceptives Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



