Tight Gas Market to Surpass USD 18080.02 Billion Cubic Feet by 2030 Owing to Innovations in Extraction Technologies
Tight Gas Market Size was valued at USD 12144.43 billion cubic feet in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18080.02 billion cubic feet by 2030
Increasing global demand for natural gas as a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels coupled with advancements in drilling and extraction technologies propels the tight gas market.”USA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- " 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.”
— SNS Insider Research
The SNS Insider report reveals that the 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size reached USD 12144.43 billion cubic feet 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟖𝟎𝟖𝟎.𝟎𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐜 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭:
• Strict policies to protect the environment.
• Prolonged stages of government evaluation.
• Licence issuance.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• Increasing demand for energy.
• The typical gas reserves are dwindling.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲:
• Increasing demand for end-use industries.
• Increasing transportation facilities.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Tight gas, an unconventional gas trapped within low-permeability source rocks, is extracted using specialized techniques like hydraulic fracturing. Cleaner combustion compared to other fossil fuels positions tight gas as a solution to rising energy needs while minimizing environmental impact. The market is primarily driven by lower extraction costs, innovation in extraction processes like hydraulic fracturing, and increased expenditure in the oil and gas industry. However, the presence of harmful chemicals in the extraction process and the availability of alternatives like shale gas may hinder growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The lower extraction, processing, and commercialization costs drive tight gas market growth. Innovations in hydraulic fracturing and increased oil and gas industry spending also contribute. Global demand for cleaner energy sources further supports market expansion. Harmful chemicals in the extraction process and the availability of alternatives like shale gas pose challenges to market growth.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The industrial segment dominated the tight gas market, constituting 35% of the total volume in 2022. Tight gas is utilized for manufacturing fertilizers, chemicals, and other industrial outputs. The power generation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the global transition from coal to gas, driven by lower carbon emissions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Processed Tight Gas
• Unprocessed Tight Gas
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Power Generation
• Transportation
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
North America holds a 60% revenue share in the Tight Gas Market, driven by abundant reserves, innovative drilling techniques, and high demand. The United States, with advanced drilling technologies and abundant tight gas reserves, significantly contributes to the region's market dominance.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
• Ongoing innovations in extraction processes, especially hydraulic fracturing, propel market growth.
• The industrial segment leads the market, driven by tight gas's use in various value-added outputs.
• North America dominates the market, benefiting from vast reserves, advanced drilling techniques, and high demand.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Sinopec Corp obtained certification for an additional 30.55 billion cubic meters of proven geological reserves in a deep natural gas reservoir in the Bazhong gasfield of the Sichuan basin.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐,Marathon Oil Corporation announced a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Eagle Ford assets from Ensign Natural Resources for $3.0 billion, enhancing its position in the tight gas market.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐢𝐥, 𝐏𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐎𝐆 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦, 𝐄𝐱𝐱𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐀, 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐨 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨., Devon Energy, and other players.
