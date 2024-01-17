Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market to Hit USD 288.82 Bn by 2030 Driven by Rising Accessibility & Affordability
Empowering immersive experiences, the major driving force in the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) market is the fusion of digital and physical realms.
Accelerated by demand for innovative solutions, the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market thrives on transforming industries through immersive technologies, from gaming to healthcare.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per SNS Insider’s research, the expanding footprint of AR VR in diverse sectors, such as healthcare for surgical simulations and automotive for virtual design prototypes, broadens 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 opportunities.
The augmented and virtual reality (AR VR) market, as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 46.93 billion in 2022. Projections suggest it is poised to reach USD 288.82 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
➤ Samsung Electronics
➤ Sony
➤ Wikitude
➤ HTC
➤ Magic Leap
➤ Microsoft Corporation
➤ Osterhout Design Group
➤ Alphabet
➤ DAQRI
➤ Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) represents a transformative technological frontier that has rapidly gained prominence in recent years. Augmented Reality blends digital elements with the real world, enhancing the user's perception, while Virtual Reality creates immersive, computer-generated environments. This dynamic duo has found applications across various industries, including gaming, healthcare, education, and manufacturing.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The augmented and virtual reality (AR VR) market is poised for robust growth, driven by several key factors. The increasing adoption of AR/VR technologies across industries and the continuous innovation in hardware and software are pivotal in propelling market expansion. Moreover, the demand for enhanced user experiences, coupled with the growing application of AR/VR in healthcare, education, and enterprise training, contributes significantly to market growth. Ongoing developments in AR/VR technologies, including improved graphics, reduced latency, and enhanced interactivity, fuel market growth. Rising investments in research and development, along with strategic partnerships and collaborations, play a crucial role in fostering market expansion.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
➤ Large Enterprises
➤ Small Enterprise & Medium-Sized Enterprises
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
➤ AR Technology
- Marker-based AR technology
- Markerless AR technology
➤ VR Technology
- Non-Immersive
- Semi-immersive and Fully Immersive Technology
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
➤ Hardware
➤ Software
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
➤ Commercial
➤ Consumer
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
➤ Consumer
➤ Commercial
➤ Enterprise
➤ Healthcare
➤ Aerospace and Defense
➤ Automotive
➤ Energy
➤ Others
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The impact of an ongoing recession on the augmented and virtual reality (AR VR) market is nuanced, presenting both challenges and opportunities. While economic downturns may initially slow down capital-intensive projects and consumer spending on non-essential technologies, AR/VR's cost-effective applications in remote collaboration, virtual training, and telemedicine can thrive in such scenarios, offering innovative solutions for businesses seeking operational efficiency amidst financial constraints.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the augmented and virtual reality (AR VR) market is complex, influenced by geopolitical uncertainties and disruptions in the global supply chain. The conflict may result in challenges such as supply chain disruptions for hardware components, affecting manufacturing timelines and causing potential delays in product launches. On the positive side, the heightened focus on remote collaboration and virtual communication due to geopolitical instability may drive increased adoption of AR/VR technologies.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The North American region dominates the augmented and virtual reality (AR VR) market, fueled by a mature technological landscape, robust infrastructure, and substantial investments in research and development. The presence of key industry players and a tech-savvy consumer base further contribute to the region's market leadership. Europe exhibits significant potential in the AR/VR market, driven by increasing investments in immersive technologies and a growing emphasis on digital transformation. The European market benefits from strong collaborations between technology companies and academic institutions. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the AR/VR market, propelled by increasing smartphone penetration, a burgeoning gaming industry, and a growing focus on AR/VR applications in healthcare and education. Key markets include China, Japan, and South Korea.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗
The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped industries, and within this transformative storm, the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) market has navigated both challenges and opportunities. As physical distancing became the norm, the demand for immersive and virtual experiences surged, catalyzing profound shifts in how we work, learn, and engage with the world.
➤ 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭:
With the abrupt shift to remote work, AR/VR technologies emerged as vital tools for virtual collaboration, enabling teams to bridge physical distances, conduct meetings, and enhance productivity in virtual environments.
➤ 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The pandemic accelerated the adoption of AR/VR in education, offering a lifeline for remote learning. Virtual classrooms, immersive simulations, and interactive educational content became crucial in maintaining educational continuity.
➤ 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
AR/VR played a pivotal role in healthcare during the pandemic, facilitating remote consultations, training healthcare professionals through simulations, and providing therapeutic interventions for patients in isolation.
➤ 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬:
Cancelled physical events prompted a surge in virtual gatherings, conferences, and entertainment experiences. AR/VR technologies offered immersive alternatives, transforming how we connect and experience events.
➤ 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Social distancing measures accelerated the integration of AR/VR in the retail sector. Virtual try-ons, augmented shopping experiences, and virtual showrooms emerged, enhancing the online shopping experience.
➤ 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝:
AR/VR became instrumental in employee training and onboarding as businesses sought innovative solutions to remotely train and integrate new personnel in the wake of travel restrictions and lockdowns.
➤ 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥-𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
AR/VR applications were leveraged to address mental health challenges exacerbated by isolation. Virtual reality therapies and mindfulness applications offered a new dimension to mental health support.
➤ 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The disruption caused by the pandemic accelerated AR/VR adoption across industries, as organizations recognized the resilience and transformative potential of these technologies in adapting to unforeseen challenges.
➤ 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞:
AR/VR applications facilitated remote maintenance, troubleshooting, and training in manufacturing and logistics, ensuring the resilience of supply chains amid disruptions caused by lockdowns and restrictions.
➤ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
The challenges posed by the pandemic fueled innovation in AR/VR technologies, attracting increased investment and stimulating the development of more sophisticated applications to address evolving needs.
As we navigate the post-pandemic landscape, the AR/VR market stands as a testament to adaptability and resilience. The experiences of the past have not only shaped the trajectory of technology but have also unveiled the potential of augmented and virtual realities to redefine our future interactions and engagements.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐀𝐑 𝐕𝐑) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
In the dynamic realm where reality converges with the virtual, the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) market surges forward, propelled by an array of transformative forces. As we traverse the landscape of this immersive revolution, several key drivers illuminate the path to innovation and redefine the way we interact with the digital and physical worlds.
➤ 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝:
AR and VR technologies redefine user experiences, offering immersive, interactive, and engaging encounters across industries, from gaming realms to immersive educational environments.
➤ 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Continuous advancements in hardware, including powerful GPUs, sophisticated sensors, and wearable devices, fuel the evolution of AR/VR, unlocking new levels of realism and interactivity.
➤ 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝟒.𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:
In the manufacturing sector, AR/VR revolutionizes processes with virtual simulations, remote assistance, and augmented training, contributing to the paradigm shift of Industry 4.0.
➤ 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
AR/VR applications in healthcare range from surgical simulations to patient therapy, offering realistic training scenarios for medical professionals and enhancing patient care through immersive treatments.
➤ 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠:
Businesses embrace AR/VR for employee training, virtual collaboration, and data visualization, optimizing workflows and fostering innovation in diverse sectors such as retail, logistics, and construction.
➤ 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The gaming industry rides the AR/VR wave, providing gamers with unparalleled experiences, interactive storytelling, and immersive worlds, transforming entertainment landscapes.
➤ 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
AR/VR technologies redefine education by creating immersive learning environments, enhancing student engagement, and offering experiential knowledge in fields from science to history.
➤ 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
The global shift towards remote work amplifies the demand for AR/VR solutions, offering virtual meeting spaces, collaborative platforms, and immersive experiences that transcend physical distances.
➤ 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟓𝐆:
The rollout of 5G networks enhances AR/VR experiences, enabling seamless streaming, low latency, and high-speed connectivity, unlocking the full potential of immersive applications.
➤ 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:
AR/VR technologies shape cultural experiences, from virtual art exhibitions to interactive storytelling, fostering a new era of creativity, expression, and shared virtual spaces.
➤ 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:
Increased accessibility and affordability of AR/VR devices make these technologies more widely available, driving consumer adoption and expanding use cases across demographics.
➤ 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐈:
The integration of AR/VR with Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) amplifies functionality, offering intelligent, context-aware, and responsive experiences.
As we stand at the crossroads of technological innovation, these driving forces converge to propel the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) market into uncharted territories, where the boundaries between reality and the virtual realm continue to blur, ushering in an era of limitless possibilities.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐀𝐑 𝐕𝐑) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
➤ Within the market, the Sensors segment takes center stage, playing a pivotal role in enabling accurate and responsive interactions between users and the virtual environment. High-quality sensors enhance motion tracking, gesture recognition, and spatial mapping, contributing to a more immersive and realistic user experience.
➤ The Software Development Kits (SDKs) segment emerges as a frontrunner in the augmented and virtual reality (AR VR) market, providing developers with essential tools and resources to create immersive applications and experiences. Robust SDKs streamline the development process, encourage innovation, and foster a vibrant ecosystem of AR/VR applications across diverse industries.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐀𝐑 𝐕𝐑) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
➤ Crowley, has recently joined forces with Advanced Tech Solutions (ABS) to delve into the vast realms of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies. This collaboration signals a significant step forward for both entities, as they embark on a journey to explore the potential of these cutting-edge technologies.
➤ BlackRhino VR has proudly launched the continent's inaugural No–Code Augmented Reality (AR) platform. This significant milestone positions BlackRhino VR as a pioneer in democratizing AR development, enabling individuals and businesses across Africa to create immersive AR experiences without the need for extensive coding knowledge.
