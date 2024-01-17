Angina Market to Reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2034 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the market size for angina?

The angina market reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the angina market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the angina market.

Angina refers to a medical condition characterized by chest pain due to inadequate blood flow and oxygen to the heart muscle. The angina market is currently undergoing substantial growth. This expansion is propelled by various factors that shape its trajectory. Foremost among these factors is the progress in research and treatment options, leading to the development of more targeted therapies and interventions as a result of a deeper understanding of the underlying causes of angina. Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and the general public has played a vital role in facilitating early diagnosis and timely intervention. This heightened awareness is attributed, in part, to educational initiatives and advocacy efforts by patient organizations and medical societies.

Consequently, more individuals are being diagnosed with angina, driving the demand for effective treatments. The pharmaceutical industry's growing interest in cardiovascular diseases has prompted substantial investments in angina R&D. Acknowledging the market potential for addressing angina, pharmaceutical companies are allocating significant resources to expedite the introduction of innovative therapies. Regulatory agencies have also been instrumental in driving the angina market by implementing expedited review processes and offering incentives for cardiovascular drug development. This encouragement motivates pharmaceutical firms to focus on developing effective angina treatment solutions, contributing to the overall growth of the market. Collaborative efforts among various stakeholders, including healthcare providers, researchers, and medical enterprises, are also significant contributors to market growth. These partnerships facilitate the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise, ultimately expediting the development and availability of new and improved treatments in the angina market.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the angina market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the angina market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current angina marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the angina market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players:

Pfizer

Gilead Sciences

Sanofi

Forest Laboratories

