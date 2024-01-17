Diesel Generator Market: Power On Demand | APAC 10% CAGR by Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China

Diesel Generator Market Revenue is projected to surpass USD 37.1 billion by 2027

The diesel generator market is anticipated to witness robust growth due to factors such as rise in demand for the continuous & stable power supply.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The diesel generator market size was valued at $20.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

A diesel generator is a type of internal combustion engine-driven device that converts chemical energy stored in diesel fuel into electrical energy. These generators are commonly used as a source of backup or primary electrical power in various settings, including residential, commercial, industrial, and remote locations. Diesel generators are known for their reliability, durability, and efficiency in providing a continuous and stable power supply.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the diesel generator market with more than 35.0% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Major Companies

Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., Rolls Royce Plc., Kohler Co., Generac Power Systems, Inc., Southwest Products, Atlas Copco AB, FG Wilson, Denyo Co., Ltd., and Kirloskar Electric Company.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global diesel generator industry are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Volvo Penta, Wacker Neusan, Wuxi Kipor Power, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Wartsila Corporation, and APR Energy, LLC.

Industrial is the fastest-growing end user segment in the Asia-Pacific diesel generator market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2020–2027.

Diesel generators are powered by a diesel engine, which operates on the principle of internal combustion. The engine burns diesel fuel in the presence of air to produce mechanical energy.

Diesel generators use diesel fuel as their primary energy source. The fuel is stored in a fuel tank and is delivered to the engine through a fuel injection system.

In backup power applications, an ATS automatically transfers the load from the main power source to the diesel generator when a power outage is detected. This ensures a seamless transition to backup power.

In 2019, large diesel generator segment accounted for majority of the share of the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

The mechanical energy produced by the diesel engine is then converted into electrical energy by a generator alternator. The alternator consists of a rotating rotor and a stationary stator, generating alternating current (AC) electricity.

In 2019, the stationary diesel generator segment accounted for about 73.8% of the share in the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2019, the air cooled diesel generator segment is accounted for 61.32% market share in the year 2019, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.9% in terms of revenue, increasing global diesel generator market share.

Diesel generator is the equipment used to generate electricity from the mechanical energy, which is obtained from combustion of diesel or biodiesel.

Diesel generator is equipped with an internal combustion engine, electric generator, mechanical coupling, voltage regulator, and speed regulator. This generator finds its application across various end-use industries such as in building & public infrastructure, data centers, transportation & logistic, and commercial infrastructures.

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, and healthcare is fueling the diesel generator market growth.

Increase in demand for diesel generator as a source of backup power from developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally.

Implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from diesel generators and rapid development of the renewable energy sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

