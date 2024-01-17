Schizophrenia Drugs Market Expected to Reach $12.53 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 5.8%

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Share

Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe mental disorder that affects the way a person thinks, acts, expresses emotions, perceives reality, and relates to others.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schizophrenia drugs market was valued at $7.16 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.53 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by disruptions in thought processes, perceptions, emotional responsiveness, and social interactions. The exact causes of schizophrenia are unknown however, schizophrenia can be triggered by combination of physical, genetic, psychological and environmental factors.

The schizophrenia drugs market is segmented into by therapeutic class, treatment. distribution channel and region.

On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is classified into second-generation, third-generation and others. The second-generation segment dominated the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to availability of multiple Second-generation drugs, and prevalence of mental disorders.

Based on treatment, the market is divided into oral and injectable. The oral segment dominated the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to growing prevalence of schizophrenia and increase in adoption of oral anti-psychotic.

Depending on distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of retail pharmacies and increasing prevalence of anxiety & depression.

North America accounted for a majority of the global schizophrenia drugs market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of mental disorders, new product launch in market and presence of key players in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in prevalence of schizophrenia and high population base.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Minerva Neurosciences, Reliance, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Merck KGAA, Sumitomo Dainippon

