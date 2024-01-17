Zirconium Market worth US$ 3.5 Billion to 2024-2032 | Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐙𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐎𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐙𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐧, 𝐙𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 (𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥, 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 (𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲, 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global zirconium market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐙𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭:

The first significant factor contributing to the growth of the zirconium market is the rising demand in nuclear power plants. Zirconium is a crucial material in the nuclear industry due to its exceptional corrosion resistance and low neutron absorption properties. With the global push for clean and sustainable energy sources, there has been a resurgence in nuclear power generation. This has led to a higher demand for Zirconium, particularly in the manufacturing of fuel rods and reactor components. As countries invest in expanding their nuclear energy capacity, the zirconium market is expected to witness steady growth.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Another significant driver of the zirconium market is the thriving aerospace industry. Zirconium alloys are prized in aerospace applications for their exceptional heat resistance and lightweight properties. They are utilized in critical components such as aircraft engines, structural materials, and heat shields. With the global aviation sector experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing air travel and advancements in space exploration, the demand for Zirconium-based materials is on the rise. Manufacturers in the aerospace industry are continually seeking materials that can withstand extreme conditions, and zirconium fits the bill perfectly, making it a pivotal factor propelling the market forward.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫:

The expanding chemical processing sector is the third key factor driving the market. Zirconium is highly prized for its exceptional resistance to corrosion, making it indispensable in various chemical processing applications. It is extensively used in the construction of reactors, heat exchangers, and pipelines in industries such as petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals. As global industrialization and chemical production continue to grow, the demand for zirconium-based equipment and materials has surged. Additionally, the increasing focus on environmental sustainability has led to the replacement of traditional materials with zirconium, as it contributes to safer and more efficient chemical processes.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐙𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASM)

Base Resources Limited

Doral Mineral Sands Pty Ltd. (Iwatani Corporation)

Eramet SA

Iluka Resources Limited

Kenmare Resources Plc

Rio Tinto Group

Saint-Gobain ZirPro

Tosoh Corporation

Tronox Holdings Plc

𝐙𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Zircon

Zirconia

Others

Zircon hold the largest market share due to its high refractoriness, low thermal expansion, and excellent chemical resistance.

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

Crystal

Powder

Powder accounted for the largest market share as it allows for efficient handling, storage, transportation, blending, minimizing waste, and enhancing productivity.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

Ceramics

Chemicals

Foundry

Refractories

Others

Ceramics accounts for the largest market share due to its demand across diverse industries, including construction, electronics, healthcare, and aerospace.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific leads the market due to the expanding construction industry, rapid industrialization, and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

𝐙𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The aerospace industry is increasingly using zirconium alloys for their heat resistance and lightweight properties. As air travel and space exploration advance, the demand for zirconium-based materials in aerospace applications is on the rise. Besides, the increasing emphasis on sustainability is driving the development of eco-friendly zirconium production methods. Companies are exploring ways to reduce energy consumption and emissions associated with zirconium extraction and processing. Moreover, manufacturers are offering customized zirconium products to meet the specific needs of industries like nuclear, aerospace, and chemical processing. These tailored solutions aim to enhance performance and efficiency.

