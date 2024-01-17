Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Demand with Leading Key Players at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2031

Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Expected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metrology and inspection are important for the management of the semiconductor manufacturing process. Metrology and inspection processes are therefore established at critical points of semiconductor manufacturing process to ensure that a certain yield can be confirmed and maintained. Metrology generally means a method of measuring numbers and volumes, mainly by using metrology equipment. Inspection is a process for detecting any particles or defects in a wafer.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market," The semiconductor metrology and inspection market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The advancement of R&D facilities and growth in foundries continue to drive the semiconductor metrology and inspection market growth. The market for consumer electronics is increasing due to rising demand.

The industry is also being supplemented by an increase in number of servers and data centers. The most recent advancements in electronic products have resulted in a desire for high performance electronic devices, high functionality, tiny form factor, and low cost. This has boosted the market growth and surged the demand for the 3D sector even further.

Key players are implementing strategies, such as merger, acquisition, agreement, collaboration, and product launch, to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in November 2021, Hitachi High-Tech develops the electron beam area inspection system GS1000, which is a newly developed tool, offers precise and fast e-beam inspection SEM’s. Thus, these strategic moves are expected to provide positive impact to the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The key players that operate in the semiconductor metrology and inspection market are Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Canon Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., KLA Corporation, Lasertec Corporation, Nova Ltd., Onto Innovation, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global semiconductor metrology and inspection market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the wafer inspection system segment has dominated the semiconductor metrology and inspection market, in terms of revenue in

2021 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By technology, the optical segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the global semiconductor metrology and inspection market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed

thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the semiconductor metrology and inspection industry.

• The semiconductor metrology and inspection market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

• In-depth global semiconductor metrology and inspection market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between

2022 and 2031.

