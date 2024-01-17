Submit Release
Vaultinum to showcase cutting-edge Tech Due Diligence solution at IPEM 2024 in Cannes

PARIS, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultinum, a leading European provider of data-based Technology Due Diligence, announces its participation in IPEM 2024. This significant event for investors and private equity will take place in Cannes, France, from January 23 to January 25.

Building on the success of its previous participations, Vaultinum will once again bring its advanced Technology Due Diligence solutions to the forefront and show how it can help businesses mitigate risks, protect their investments, and drive sustainable growth, using a combination of automated source code, in-depth data analysis, and human expertise.

Vaultinum's Tech Due Diligence solution analyses the IP, scalability, and cybersecurity risks of the tech investment, and provides an operational report that explains issues and assesses technical debt and timings. Vaultinum’s Tech Due Diligence assists investors in understanding their tech risks, and ultimately maximising the value of their tech investments.

Philippe Thomas, CEO of Vaultinum, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming event. "We are thrilled to showcase our innovative approach to Tech Due Diligence and show investors how we can help them make the right investment decision. IPEM will also be a good opportunity to talk about tech trends, with a focus on AI and sustainability.”

Visit Vaultinum at Booth 03 and meet Philippe Thomas, Virginie Stasiaczyk, Josh Nunn, and Enrique O'Connor.

Vaultinum at IPEM - Cannes - Jan 2024

About Vaultinum

Vaultinum is a trusted independent third party specialising in the protection and audit of digital assets. Since 1976, Vaultinum has enabled thousands of digital businesses and investors to secure their innovations by providing solutions to protect their IP and mitigate cyber and software risks.

CONTACT Marine Yborra, CMO
COMPANY Vaultinum
EMAIL: my@vaultinum.com
WEB: www.vaultinum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85f6a9c8-dd30-4941-961e-72f6a7178176


Primary Logo

