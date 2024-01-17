Green Data Center Market to Worth US$ 423.7 Billion by 2032 | With a Striking 18.5% CAGR - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 (𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈, 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐓, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global green data center market size reached US$ 88.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 423.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:

In recent years, the global green data center market has witnessed significant growth, driven primarily by a growing awareness about environmental sustainability. The IT industry, including data centers, has come under scrutiny for its substantial energy consumption and carbon emissions. As a result, businesses and governments worldwide are increasingly focused on reducing their carbon footprint. Green data centers address this concern by implementing energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices. They leverage innovations like advanced cooling systems, server virtualization, and renewable energy sources to minimize energy consumption and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. These environmentally friendly practices help organizations meet their sustainability goals and also contribute to cost savings in the long run.

𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

Another driving factor for the global green data center market is the cost efficiency and energy savings. Traditional data centers are known for their high operational costs, primarily due to extensive power consumption and cooling requirements. Green data centers offer a solution to this challenge by optimizing energy use and reducing operational expenses. Through the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, such as LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC systems, and advanced power management, green data centers significantly reduce energy consumption. This translates into lower electricity bills and long-term operational savings. Moreover, many green data centers also integrate renewable energy sources, such as solar panels and wind turbines, further reducing reliance on expensive grid electricity.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:

Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are implementing stricter environmental standards and emissions regulations. To comply with these regulations and avoid potential penalties, organizations are turning to green data centers as a way to meet their environmental responsibilities. Additionally, many companies are including sustainability and CSR initiatives in their corporate strategies to enhance their reputation and attract socially conscious consumers and investors. Green data centers align with these goals by reducing carbon emissions, energy consumption, and overall environmental impact. Organizations that operate green data centers can more easily demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, which can positively influence their public image and relationships with stakeholders.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Cisco Technology Inc.

Dell EMC Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Ericsson Inc.

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

HCL Technologies Limited

Hitachi Ltd

HP Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Vertiv Co.

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

By Component:

𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Power Systems

Servers

Monitoring and Management Systems

Networking Systems

Cooling Systems

Others

𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

System Integration Services

Maintenance and Support Services

Training and Consulting Services

Solutions are the largest segment as they encompass a wide range of software and hardware offerings that cater to diverse consumer needs and provide comprehensive solutions for various industry-specific challenges.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Colocation Data Centers

Managed Service Data Centers

Cloud Service Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Enterprise data centers hold the largest market share due to their widespread presence across industries, serving as the backbone of IT infrastructure for numerous businesses, and their critical role in supporting a wide range of applications and services.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Telecom and IT

Others

Telecom and IT is the largest segment as it encompasses a vast array of services and technologies that form the foundation of modern communication and information technology

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S. Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East Africa

North America's dominance in the retail ready packaging market is attributed to the strong focus on sustainability, stringent environmental regulations, and a robust economy driving significant investments in eco-friendly data center solutions across the region.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

One of the key growth drivers is the increasing global awareness about environmental sustainability. Governments and organizations worldwide are intensifying their efforts to reduce carbon footprints and energy consumption. As a result, the demand for green data centers, which are designed to optimize energy use and reduce environmental impact, is on the rise. This heightened emphasis on sustainability aligns with corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals and provides a competitive edge, as businesses that demonstrate their commitment to eco-friendly practices can attract environmentally conscious consumers and investors. Another significant growth opportunity lies in the cost-efficiency and energy savings offered by green data centers. Traditional data centers are notorious for their high operational costs, primarily driven by extensive power consumption and cooling requirements. Green data centers, equipped with energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources, substantially lower energy consumption, leading to substantial cost savings over time.

