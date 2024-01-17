Von der Leyen at Davos: ‘Russia is failing on strategic goals. It is first and foremost a military failure’

Dear @ZelenskyyUA, our hearts are with your soldiers on the frontline. Keeping faith in an EU future will give them strength. The Commission is taking the accession process forward. And securing the means to recover, rebuild and reform via the Ukraine Facility. pic.twitter.com/dLMtW5keiX — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 16, 2024

“Ukraine can prevail in this war. But we must continue to empower their resistance,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her special address at the World Economic Forum. The 2024 Annual Meeting takes place from 15 – 19 January in Davos, Switzerland.

Von der Leyen said that “Russia is failing on strategic goals. It is first and foremost a military failure”. She added that instead of the swift invasion, Russia has lost “roughly half of its military capabilities”.

“Russia’s failure is also economic. Sanctions have decoupled its economy from modern technology and innovation. Russia is now dependent on China. And finally, Russia’s failure is also diplomatic. Finland has joined NATO. Sweden will follow soon. And Ukraine is closer than ever on its path to the European Union,” Von der Leyen said.

The European Commission President added that Ukrainians needed predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond. “They need a sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory. They need capabilities to deter future attacks by Russia. And they also need hope. They need to know that, with their struggle, they will earn a better future for their children. And Ukraine’s better future is called Europe.”

Ursula von der Leyen aslo met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the margins of the Forum.

“Our hearts are with your soldiers on the frontline. Keeping faith in an EU future will give them strength. The Commission is taking the accession process forward,” she wrote on X after the meeting.

This year’s meeting in Davos welcomes over 100 governments, all major international organisations and the Forum’s 1,000 partner companies, as well as civil society leaders, foremost experts, young changemakers, social entrepreneurs and the media.

