HCM City retailers slash pork prices as demand slumps

VIETNAM, January 17 - HCM CITY — Supermarkets and other retailers in HCM City are offering discounts of 10-30 per cent on pork and pork-based products to spur demand.

Co.opmart and Co.opXtra supermarkets are offering 15-20 per cent off on pork cutlets, fresh ham, pork shoulders, lemongrass marinated pork cutlets, and pork chops sold by brands such as AHT and Nam Phong until January 24.

Emart supermarket chain has cut the prices of pork cutlets, pork belly, fresh ham from herb-fed pigs, and pork butt by 18-37 per cent until January 25.

Central Retail’s supermarkets are offering discounts on 40 fresh, frozen and imported pork products during a “Pork Festival” it is organising.

To run until January 24 at its GO!, Big C and Tops Market supermarkets nation-wide, the festival features two types of promotions: a regular one of up to 30 per cent and a daily promotion of up to 40 per cent (including 10 per cent to members).

During the festival, a kilogramme of pork belly is sold at VNĐ115,000 compared to the normal price of VNĐ129,000, and boneless pork shoulder and fresh ham are priced at VNĐ89,000 as against VNĐ105,000 and VNĐ109,000, respectively.

Along with retailers, pork production and processing enterprises are also cutting pork prices significantly.

For the first time ever, VISSAN JSC is offering "Buy 2 get 1 free" and "Buy 1 get 1 free" promotions on fermented pork rolls (nem chua), crispy cartilage cocktail sausages, pork meatloaf with green chili and chicken cartilage, pork paste, and other processed products at VISSAN, Satramart and Satrafoods stores until February 9.

From February 6 to 9 (27 to 30 of the 12th lunar month), it will also offer discounts of 10-30 per cent on several products.

After Tết, it will offer discounts of 10-20 per cent at supermarkets and its own outlets.

Phan Văn Dũng, deputy director of VISSAN, said: “This is the first year VISSAN has run such a long promotion of more than one month before Lunar New Year.”

According to businesses, usually pig prices run up in the 12th lunar month, and demand for pork and pork products also go up.

But this year, demand has remained weak, and slaughter, production and distribution businesses are forced to reduce prices, they added. — VNS