PM meets leaders of world's top businesses in Davos

VIETNAM, January 17 - DAVOS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted separate receptions in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday (local time) for leaders of the world's top businesses in the fields of technology, e-commerce, finance and tourism on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Meeting Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa Inc, a world leading digital payment enterprise with revenue of US$32.6 billion in 2023, PM Chính hailed Visa’s long-term investment strategy in Việt Nam.

Noting that Việt Nam has launched the National Innovation Centre (NIC), the PM suggested Visa strengthen cooperation with authorised Vietnamese agencies in supporting the development of programmes for start-up and innovation communities.

The government leader welcomed Visa to continue investing and engaging in the innovation and digital transformation process of Việt Nam, including cooperating with the State Bank of Vietnam to build a comprehensive financial strategy and develop a stable and sustainable financial system with diverse forms and a large scale, meeting the country’s socio-economic development requirements.

PM Chính proposed Visa launch high-tech solutions in in different regions of Việt Nam to ensure that all people can access financial services without anyone left behind.

McInerney said that Visa, which has operated in Việt Nam for 20 years and opened its office and innovation centres in Hà Nội and HCM City, has always considered Việt Nam one of its most important markets.

Việt Nam is developing dynamically with strong demand for technologies and innovations, especially in e-payment, which is a strength of Visa, he said, underlining that his firm hoped to continue engaging more deeply into the country’s innovation and digital transformation process.

Meeting Vice President for Global Public Policy of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Michael Punke, PM Chính praised Amazon’s proposal to cooperate with Việt Nam and contribute to the digital transformation, digital economy and digital society building efforts of Việt Nam.

He asked for Amazon’s assistance in Việt Nam’s digital transformation, application of cloud computing technology and building of network security solutions.

The PM suggested Amazon help Việt Nam design training and sales consulting programmes for potential Vietnamese partners on the Amazon platform, strengthening cooperation with Vietnamese businesses and helping Việt Nam maximise its potential and strengths and overcome limitations to achieve goals in digital transformation and innovation.

Amazon should increase collaboration with the NIC to promote trans-border export activities and build Vietnamese trademarks on its e-commerce platform, the Vietnamese leader said.

Punke said that Amazon is focusing on supporting Vietnamese firms in the fields of banking, finance, telecommunications and production by providing them with cloud computing services to speed up their digital transformation process. Since 2017, Amazon has worked with universities to train 50,000 Vietnamese learners on cloud computing skills, he noted.

Amazon wants to join the Vietnamese Government in building a policy that prioritises the use of cloud computing, said Punke, recommending the Vietnamese Government to design policies to encourage businesses in the field of digital commerce and new services such as data centres/cloud computing and support cross-border data flows.

At a reception for Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com, PM Chính asked the group to prioritise supporting Vietnamese businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to participate in its network to reach customers on a global scale, thereby contributing to the general development of the tourism market in Việt Nam.

Trip.com is a multinational online travel service group that has 45,000 members of staff and 400 million users around the world with a revenue of $5.53 billion in 2023. The firm is seeking opportunities to invest in the Vietnamese market.

Briefing the Trip.com CEO on tourist attraction policies of Việt Nam, the PM said that said he hoped with its resources, reputation and experience in developing digital platforms in general and online tourism service platforms in particular, the firm will expand investment in Việt Nam in the future.

He also asked for Trip.com’s support in promoting innovation and technology application and human resources training for the Vietnamese tourism sector.

Jane Sun said she highly valued Việt Nam’s advantages in tourism with a large number of heritages, historical relics and natural landscapes, as well as rich and diverse culture and cuisine.

She suggested that Việt Nam should continue to concentrate on developing the infrastructure system and provide more favourable visa policies for foreigners, while focusing on training human resources for tourism. — VNS