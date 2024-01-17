Expanding Equity Releases New Report with Insights from 100+ Companies on How-To Best Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Newly-launched online program supports organizations in achieving DEI outcomes

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), through its Expanding Equity program, released a new report detailing three key insights from Expanding Equity’s work with more than 100 organizations advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace – reaching more than 3.5 million employees directly and indirectly.

WKKF launched Expanding Equity in 2019 to help companies transform into more equitable places of opportunity. The program offers a three-month course, called the Core Program, that supports corporate leaders in planning, creating and implementing an actionable DEI strategy.

The report finds that despite the current DEI environment, companies who participated in Expanding Equity are doubling down on their DEI efforts and doing so in inclusive and dynamic ways. More than 90% of them have made measurable progress on their DEI strategies since the program began.

Drawing on the direct experiences of these companies, the report highlights three key insights for how companies can best approach DEI efforts to maximize results:

Make DEI Everyone’s Job: Best in class DEI is embedded through the organization.

Best in class DEI is embedded through the organization. Anchor on Inclusion and Belonging: A culture of inclusion and belonging is foundational for an effective, holistic DEI strategy.

A culture of inclusion and belonging is foundational for an effective, holistic DEI strategy. Identify Your DEI Archetype: There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to DEI strategy.

“This report demonstrates that when organizations commit to prioritizing DEI as organizational strategies, real impacts are felt,” said La June Montgomery Tabron, WKKF president and CEO. “The insights are actionable for any leader looking to build more inclusive, fair and equitable workplaces, which contributes to stronger communities where all families have opportunities to thrive.”

For leaders interested in the Expanding Equity courses and resources, WKKF is unveiling a new online learning platform to make the offerings available to even more organizations. The Core Program is offered free of charge to private sector organizations. In 2024, Expanding Equity is recruiting for four Core Program cohorts, and interested organizations can apply now on ExpandingEquity.com.

Click here to access the full report.

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Expanding Equity

Founded by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg in 1930, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) is dedicated to supporting thriving children, working families and equitable communities. Embedded within all the foundation does is a commitment to advancing racial equity and racial healing, developing leaders and engaging communities in solving their own problems. The foundation is committed to ensuring all children, families and communities have opportunities to reach their full potential. Companies in the private sector play an essential role in creating those opportunities for people of all backgrounds in their workplaces and communities. Through the Expanding Equity program, WKKF is helping more workplaces transform into more equitable places of opportunity.

