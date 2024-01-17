Internet of Things Market to Hit USD 4078 Bn by 2030 Driven by Advancements in Communication Technologies & Smart Cities
The Development of Smart City Initiatives Worldwide, along with Rising Demand for Sustainability and Environmental Monitoring Contribute to IOT Market's Growth.
The proliferation of smart devices, creates a foundation for a connected ecosystem, driving the demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market. As per SNS Insider's research, the growth drivers for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market are multifaceted, encompassing increased demand for connected devices, advancements in communication technologies, cost reduction, data-driven decision-making, and a heightened focus on sustainability.
— SNS Insider Research
The SNS Insider report indicates that the size of the Internet of Things (IoT) market was assessed at USD 1046 billion in 2022, with a projected increase to USD 4078 billion by 2030. The anticipated growth is set to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.53% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
➤ Amazon Web Services
➤ Bosch Software Innovation Gmbh
➤ Cisco Systems
➤ Hewlett Packard Enterprise
➤ International Business Machine Corporation
➤ Intel Corporation
➤ Microsoft Corporation
➤ Oracle Corporation
➤ SAP SE
➤ Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to the interconnected network of physical devices, vehicles, appliances, and other objects embedded with sensors, software, and network connectivity, enabling them to collect and exchange data. This paradigm shift in technology has revolutionized the way we interact with our surroundings and has profound implications across various industries. The main pointers encompass the seamless integration of devices, the real-time exchange of data, and the automation of processes, creating a more efficient and interconnected world.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The Internet of Things (IoT) market is propelled by several growth drivers that contribute to its expanding influence. Firstly, the increasing adoption of connected devices across various sectors, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, fuels the demand for IoT solutions. The rise of 5G technology further enhances the capabilities of IoT by providing faster and more reliable connectivity. Additionally, the growing awareness of the benefits of IoT in optimizing processes, improving efficiency, and reducing costs drives organizations to invest in IoT solutions. Moreover, the surge in data generation and the need for real-time analytics contribute to the sustained growth of the IoT market, making it a pivotal force in the era of digital transformation.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
In the ever-evolving landscape of the Internet of Things (IoT), where connectivity and innovation intertwine, the market is a diverse tapestry woven with various threads of segmentation. Embarking on a journey through this intricate landscape reveals a multi-faceted composition that mirrors the complexity and depth of the IoT ecosystem.
➤ 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Where ingenuity meets functionality, IoT solutions emerge as the cornerstone. These are the bedrock upon which the interconnected world thrives, encompassing a spectrum of technologies and applications.
𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: As the gears of IoT continue to turn, services play a pivotal role. From consulting to implementation, services are the lubricant ensuring seamless integration and sustained operational excellence.
➤ 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
𝐎𝐧-𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞: Grounded in tradition, on-premise deployment provides a tangible foundation for IoT systems, allowing organizations to retain control and customize solutions to fit their unique needs.
𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: Soaring into the digital stratosphere, cloud deployment offers unparalleled scalability and flexibility. It empowers businesses to transcend physical constraints and harness the power of virtualization.
➤ 𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬: Pioneering the IoT frontier, large enterprises embrace the transformative potential of interconnected systems, leveraging scale and resources to redefine industry standards.
𝐒𝐌𝐄𝐬: Nimbly navigating the technological landscape, small and medium enterprises embrace IoT solutions tailored to their specific requirements, fostering agility and innovation.
➤ 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦:
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Orchestrating the symphony of connected devices, this platform ensures seamless communication, monitoring, and control.
𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The heart of IoT functionality, application management breathes life into connected systems, facilitating a myriad of functions and user experiences.
𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: As the digital nervous system, network management optimizes connectivity, ensuring a robust and reliable infrastructure.
➤ 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:
𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐑𝐅𝐈𝐃): The silent orchestrator, RFID technology enables the tracking and identification of objects, transforming the way data is collected and managed.
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬: Adding a tactile dimension, pressure sensors bring a sense of touch to the IoT realm, offering insights into physical phenomena.
𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The backbone of IoT connectivity, network communications weave a web that binds devices and systems across vast distances.
𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠: Unleashing the power of analytics, data processing transforms raw information into actionable insights, propelling informed decision-making.
𝐍𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐍𝐅𝐂): Bridging the physical and digital realms, NFC facilitates seamless communication between devices, unlocking new realms of convenience and interaction.
➤ 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:
𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥, 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞, & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬: Revolutionizing the shopping experience, IoT in retail crafts personalized journeys and enhances operational efficiency.
𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 & 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Redefining sustainability, IoT solutions in energy and utilities optimize resource management, ensuring a greener future.
𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞: From remote patient monitoring to smart medical devices, IoT innovations in healthcare pave the way for personalized and efficient medical services.
𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: Streamlining the movement of goods and people, IoT transforms transportation and logistics with real-time tracking and optimization.
𝐈𝐓 & 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦: Serving as the backbone of the digital age, IoT in IT and telecom bolsters connectivity and infrastructure, shaping the future of communication.
𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠: Catalyzing Industry 4.0, IoT in manufacturing optimizes production processes, enhances quality control, and ensures resource efficiency.
𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬: Beyond the confines of traditional sectors, IoT's impact ripples into various domains, fostering innovation and efficiency.
In this intricate dance of segmentation, the IoT market unfolds as a dynamic mosaic, reflecting the diverse needs, aspirations, and possibilities of a connected world. As we traverse this landscape, we discover not just technology but a narrative of transformation, where each segment contributes a unique hue to the canvas of progress.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing recession has both positive and negative implications for the Internet of Things (IoT) market. On one hand, organizations may scale back their investments in IoT projects due to financial constraints, leading to a temporary slowdown in the market. On the other hand, the recession may act as a catalyst for digital transformation, prompting businesses to adopt IoT solutions to streamline operations and gain a competitive edge. The cost-saving and efficiency-improving aspects of IoT become increasingly attractive during economic downturns. As businesses seek innovative ways to navigate challenges, IoT technologies that offer enhanced connectivity, automation, and data insights may experience accelerated adoption, offsetting the overall market impact of the recession.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine war has far-reaching consequences for global markets, including the Internet of Things (IoT) sector. The conflict introduces geopolitical uncertainties that can disrupt supply chains and influence market dynamics. The negative impact includes potential disruptions in the production and distribution of IoT components, leading to supply chain challenges for manufacturers. Moreover, geopolitical tensions may affect international collaborations and partnerships crucial for the growth of the IoT market. However, the increased focus on security and resilience in the wake of geopolitical uncertainties may drive demand for IoT solutions that enhance data protection and cybersecurity, creating opportunities for certain segments within the market.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The North American IoT market showcases robust growth, driven by widespread adoption in sectors such as healthcare, smart cities, and industrial IoT. The presence of key industry players, supportive regulatory frameworks, and advanced infrastructure contribute to the region's leadership in IoT innovation. Europe is witnessing substantial IoT growth, propelled by initiatives promoting smart manufacturing and sustainable practices. The European Union's focus on digital transformation and IoT-friendly policies positions the region as a key player in shaping the future of IoT technologies. With rapid industrialization and urbanization, the Asia-Pacific region is a burgeoning IoT market. Countries like China and India are at the forefront of IoT adoption, driven by the expansion of smart cities, Industry 4.0 initiatives, and a burgeoning middle class.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
➤ The large enterprises segment asserts dominance in the Internet of Things (IoT) market due to its substantial financial resources and extensive infrastructure. Large organizations can afford significant investments in IoT deployment, enabling them to implement comprehensive solutions across diverse operations.
➤ The Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) segment emerges as a frontrunner in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, offering advanced tracking and identification capabilities. RFID technology plays a pivotal role in supply chain management, logistics, and asset tracking, providing real-time visibility and data accuracy.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
➤ Technology sector, BoxPlus has successfully garnered a significant investment from IQAX. The infusion of funds from IQAX is expected to fuel BoxPlus's expansion plans and technological advancements, cementing its position as a key player in the industry.
➤ BlackBerry has unveiled plans to separate its Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity businesses. The separation of the IoT and cybersecurity businesses is expected to streamline operations, improve resource allocation, and provide dedicated attention to the unique challenges and opportunities within each business segment.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬- 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
8.1. Solutions
8.2. Services
𝟗. 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞
9.1. On-premise
9.2. Cloud
𝟏𝟎. 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
10.1. Large enterprises
10.2. SMEs
𝟏𝟏. 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦
11.1. Device Management
11.2. Application Management
11.3. Network Management
𝟏𝟐. 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
12.1. Radiofrequency Identification
12.2. Pressure Sensors
12.3. Network Communications
12.4. Data Processing
12.5. Near-field Communications
𝟏𝟑. 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥
13.1. Retail
13.2. E-commerce & Consumer Electronics
13.3. Energy & Utility
13.4. Healthcare
13.5. Transportation & Logistics
13.6. IT & Telecom
13.7. Manufacturing, and Others
𝟏𝟒. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America
14.3. Europe
14.4. Asia-Pacific
14.5. The Middle East & Africa
14.6. Latin America
𝟏𝟓. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
𝟏𝟔. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟕. 𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟖. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
