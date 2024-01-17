Beef fat market to Witness a Healthy CAGR of 8.1% with $127.7 Billion by 2031

Beef fat market

Beef fat is being used more frequently in a variety of industries including biodiesel, animal feed, oleochemicals, and the food business.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Beef fat Market," The beef fat market was valued at $59.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $127.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. Beef fat is used for a variety of things, including biodiesel, personal care products, animal feed, and many others in the food and beverage business. In terms of domestic use, it is mostly used for the manufacture of cleansers, where the rising demand for cleansers is expected to increase the market interest in beef fat in the years to come. It is also used as a cooking fat and margarine alternative in the food and beverage industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17256

The beef fat industry is segmented into application, distribution channel, and region. By application, it is segmented into biodiesel, animal feed, oleo chemical, food industry, and others. By distribution channel, it is segregated into business-to-business, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, online stores, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Belgium, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA).

Key Players

The players operating in the global beef fat industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include, Windsor Quality Meats, Tassie Tallow, Wellness Beefs, Indian Feeds Company, Pridham Pty Ltd, SBH Foods, Mercomeat, PIERMEN B.V., Devra Trading Ltd., and Darling Ingredients, Inc.

According to the beef fat market analysis, by distribution channel, the online stores segment has gained a significant share in the market is expected to sustain its share throughout the beef fat market forecast period. Online stores is a virtual platforms where goods & services do not require any physical space and are sold through websites. Easy accessibility and heavy discounts & offers provided by these e-commerce platforms boost the adoption of cooking oil, thus serving as a popular medium for purchase.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/620968f21cab4ba765abe4bc6ad1015c

According to the beef fat market analysis, by distribution channel, the online stores segment has gained a significant share in the market is expected to sustain its share throughout the beef fat market forecast period. Online stores is a virtual platforms where goods & services do not require any physical space and are sold through websites. Easy accessibility and heavy discounts & offers provided by these e-commerce platforms boost the adoption of cooking oil, thus serving as a popular medium for purchase.

According to the beef fat market opportunities, region-wise, North America garnered the major beef fat market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its market share during the forecast period. Upsurge in demand for high nutritional food and rise in applications of beef fat in various industries, including oleo chemical and food and beverages are likely to garner the growth of the North America beef fat market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing U.S. animal feed industry and rise in use of the beef fat in animal feed companies are likely to support for beef fat market growth.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17256

Moreover, an increase in penetration of various online portals in developed as well as developing regions and the rise in a number of offers or discounts attract a consumer base. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are likely to supplement the growth of the beef fat market through the online store segment during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study

The beef fat market size was valued at $59,751.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $127,705.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, by application, the oleo chemical segment was valued at $17,599.5 million, accounting for 29.5% of the market share.

In 2021, by distribution channel, the retail stores segment was valued at $5,229.0 million, accounting for 3.2% of the market share.

In 2021, Germany was the most prominent beef fat market in Europe, and is projected to reach $8,274.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17256

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Feed Phosphate Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feed-phosphate-market-to-reach-3-3-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301670064.html

Processed Fish Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/processed-fish-market-to-accrue-87-2-bn-globally-by-2031-at-2-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301644508.html

Crustaceans Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/11/30/2565071/0/en/Global-Crustaceans-Market-Is-Expected-to-Generate-25-3-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.