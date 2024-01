Yogurt Market Research Report Overview 2031, Share, Size, Trends Forecast

Yogurt Market

Yogurt is a healthy, versatile, and convenient food option with a characteristic richness and pleasant taste.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yogurt is a sour, often sweetened or flavored dairy product prepared by homogenization and fermentation of pasteurized milk. It is consumed in various forms, including beverages, snacks, meal replacement, dessert, and protein-rich sports drinks. Health benefits associated with eating yogurt include healthy digestion, low risk of suffering from type 2 diabetes, protect against colorectal cancer, prevent & treat osteoporosis, enhance weight & fat loss, improve immune system, and reduce high blood pressure & bad cholesterol.

It contains healthy bacteria that is beneficial for the gut. Thus, it acts as a good probiotic facilitating weight management, digestion, and absorption of vitamins & minerals. Yogurt is available in different forms, flavors, and packings in the market ranging from cups, tubs & tubes, to drinkable yogurt such as kefir. It also cures or prevent diarrhea, constipation, and bloating.

The main drivers for the global yogurt market size are health benefits associated with consuming yogurt and rise in health-conscious people in different regions for losing weight. The additional facts that support the growth of the market are growth in retail market and low lactose content for lactose intolerant people willing to eat dairy products. However, the artificial additives & ingredients present in certain varieties of yogurt along with hormonal treatment of cows causing fatal diseases limit people from consuming yogurt, restricting the market growth. Rise in demand for yogurt in developing nations, owing to increase in disposable income and health awareness is expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the global yogurt market.

The Global Key Players:

Arla Foods Amba,

Britannia Industries Limited,

Chobani, Llc,

Danone,

General Mills,

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul),

Lactalis Corporation,

Nestle S.A.,

Saputo Inc.,

Schreiber Foods Inc.

Outbreak of COVID-19 positively impacted growth of the yogurt market in 2020. Snackification of the yogurt, rise in popularity for nutritional & immune boosting food, and increase in trend of eating food at home attributed to increased sales in 2020 .

The yogurt market is segmented on the basis of type, flavor, source, distribution channel, and region. Depending on type, it is categorized into set yogurt, greek yogurt, yogurt drinks, and frozen yogurt. According to flavor, it is bifurcated into plain and flavored. By source it is classified into dairy-based and non-dairy-based. As per distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, independent retailers, specialist retailers, convenience stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of the Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of the LAMEA).

On the basis of type, the yogurt drinks segment was the significant contributor to the market share, with $32,501.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $62,216.1 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Yogurt is consumed in many forms such as beverage, snacks, meal replacement, dessert, and protein-rich sports drink. In 2020, the yogurt drinks segment occupied major market, in terms of revenue, with nearly one-third of the share. This trend is expected to be continued during the forecast period, owing to the probiotic nature and omega-3 benefits offered by drinking yogurt.

According to the flavor, the flavored segment was the significant contributor to the yogurt market share, and is estimated to reach $55,127.7 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Flavored yogurt is made up of flavors, fermented milk, and viable bacteria, which creates a thickened product and have extended shelf life. Flavored yogurt can be consumed through various forms, including drinkable and frozen. Strawberry flavored and strawberry blended yogurt is the most preferred choice of flavored yogurt among consumers, due to fresh color, characteristic sweet taste, and smooth texture.

According to the yogurt market trends, on the basis of source, the non-dairy-based segment was the highest contributor to the market, and is expected sustain its contribution throughout the yogurt market forecast period. Growth in vegan population and increase in popularity of plant-based products among consumers are major factors driving the global yogurt market growth through non-dairy-based segment. In addition, increase in adoption of healthy lifestyle and growth in preference for vegetarian diet, owing to rise in health-consciousness support the growth of the market.

According to the yogurt market analysis, by distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $37,328.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $59,586.9 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is the leading distribution channel with almost half of the yogurt market share, growing with second fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in business of retail sales in different regions as well as the large shelf space available for maximum sales, which lets customers pick their choice.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The yogurt market size was valued at $97,999.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $171,826.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2020, depending on type, the set yogurt segment acquired $32,496.3 million, garnering 28.9% of the global market share.

In 2020, on the basis of flavor, the plain segment acquired $70,064.6 million, exhibiting 71.5% of the global market share.

By source, the dairy-based segment growing at CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the online stores segment acquired $20,315.7 million, garnering 20.7% of the global market share.

U.S. was the most prominent market in North America in 2020, and is projected to reach $24,093.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

