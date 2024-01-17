Global Mobile Satellite Phone Market: Emergency Communication Solutions for Remote and Challenging Environments

Mobile Satellite Phone Market

Owing to rapid advancements in 5G networks have impacted the demand for mobile satellite phones during the pandemic.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global mobile satellite phone industry generated $553.6 Million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $808.5 Million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The market for mobile satellite phone is greatly influenced by the ability of these phones to facilitate critical connectivity, daily check-ins, safety warnings for the users to feel safe and connected during emergency conditions and at remote locations. These mobile satellite phones have an industrial-grade design, excellent durability, and aerodynamic features. Hence, the demand for mobile satellite phones is majorly driven by the ability of these phones to facilitate connectivity beyond cellular coverage.

Mobile satellite phones play a crucial role in emergency communication, especially in situations such as fires, earthquakes, and other crises. They are extensively utilized in remote areas to facilitate effective communication during emergencies, as well as in regions where cellular networks may be damaged due to natural disasters or severe weather conditions. Additionally, these phones prove valuable in explosive attack scenarios like chemical, nuclear, biological, or radiological incidents.

An advantage of mobile satellite phones is their user-friendly operation compared to cellular phones. They find widespread application in communicating with various platforms, including planes, ships, command centers, ground-based phones, and other vehicles. The anticipated benefits from these factors are expected to drive the mobile satellite phone market in the coming years.

However, certain countries prohibit the use of mobile satellite phones among the general population. For instance, in India, visitors must adhere to local laws, restricting the use of satellite phones without prior authorization from relevant authorities. This restriction stands as a significant factor likely to hinder the growth of the mobile satellite phone market during the forecast period.

Mobile satellite phones leverage both Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) for communication. LEO-based satellite phones, being small and lightweight, offer convenience in usage and portability. These phones enable wireless communication through remote headsets for data access, replicating the functionalities of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and global positioning systems. Leading companies in the mobile satellite phone market include Iridium, Globalstar, Inmarsat, and Thuraya.

For instance, the Iridium 9555 mobile satellite phone boasts features such as a weather-resistant keypad, two-way SMS & email messaging, and an intuitive user interface. Known for its compact design and lightweight build, this phone can endure rugged environments while maintaining connectivity to a global mobile network. Furthermore, these mobile satellite phones incorporate integrated speakerphones, extended battery life, internally stowed antennas, upgraded mini-USB data ports, and support for mobile tethering, presenting promising opportunities for the growth of the mobile satellite phone market in the future.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global mobile satellite phone market analysis by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Mobile Satellite Phone Industry:

• The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the mobile satellite phone market. The negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic was majorly owing to supply chain disruptions which led to restrictions on the manufacturing and distribution of mobile satellite phones.

• The pandemic shifted the focus towards remote work which led to an increase in the demand for reliable communication systems in rural and remote areas. Mobile satellite phones can be used as a viable alternative for staying connected even in remote areas where there is a lack of traditional cellular networks.

• The demand for mobile satellite phone was reduced as a decline in travel indicated a decline in the number of people opting for mobile satellite phone during their visit to remote places where cellular network is not present.

Based on type, the LEO satellite phone sub-segment of the global mobile satellite phone market held the highest share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The significant growth of the sub-segment is mainly because LEO satellites orbit the Earth at a much lower altitude as compared to traditional geostationary satellites, which provide several benefits for satellite phone users, including faster data transfer and lower latency. Besides, the demand for LEO satellite phones is driven by the rising need for reliable communication services in remote areas, as well as advancements in satellite technology.

Based on application, the maritime sub-segment of the accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. In the mobile satellite phone market, the marine sub-segment includes the usage of satellite phones and associated amenities aboard ships and other boats at sea. Mobile satellite phones are used in maritime for a number of things, including navigation, weather monitoring, emergency and safety communications, and entertainment. There are options for communication, navigation, weather monitoring, and entertainment.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021 and is likely to dominate in the global mobile satellite phone market during the forecast period. The significant growth of the North America market is mainly due to the region's vast and diversified market, presence of industry leaders, a supportive regulatory framework, and the increasing demand for satellite communications services in a variety of industries. North America is connected to numerous industry leaders in the mobile satellite phone market, including Inmarsat, Iridium, and Globalstar.

Leading Market Players: -

• Iridium Communications Inc.

• Globalstar, Inc.

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company

• Inmarsat Global Limited

• Beam Communications Pty. Ltd.

• Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

• KVH Industries, Inc.

• K.S.C.

• TS2 Space Sp. z o.o.

• Garmin Ltd.

