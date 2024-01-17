Georgia Lee announced as 2024 Peter Nygh Hague Conference Intern

The Australian Institute of International Affairs, the International Law Association (Australian Branch) and the Nygh Family are proud to announce that Georgia Lee is the 2024 Peter Nygh Hague Conference Intern.

After completing her combined degrees in law and security studies at Macquarie University in November this year, Georgia will commence a six-month internship at the Hague Conference in Private International Law in February 2024.

During her studies, Georgia developed a keen interest in both private and public international law. As part of her application for the internship, Georgia submitted an essay on the law of the sea, in which she critically analysed the international legal framework available to potentially address ocean acidification.

Georgia’s interest in international law also developed through her participation in group research with Women Peace Makers for the Cambodian Civil Society’s reporting under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

As well as having a strong interest in international law, particularly as it involves questions of international cooperation in cross-border matters, Georgia also has an evident passion for social justice causes. She has achieved excellent academic results while managing an impressive range of extracurricular activities and part time work and undertaking a diploma of languages in French at Macquarie University.

Georgia’s enthusiasm for international law and her research and analytical skills will no doubt prove invaluable to the work of the Hague Conference who are excited to welcome her.

The Internship supports a graduate or post graduate student from an Australian law school to undertake an internship with The Hague Conference on Private International Law (The Hague Conference) in the Netherlands by providing funds to contribute towards living expenses and cover the cost of travel.

For further information about the Peter Nygh Hague Conference Internship please see International Affairs. Applications for the 2025 award will close on 31 July 2025.

Background to the award

The Peter Nygh Hague Conference Internship is an award in memory of the late Hon Dr Peter Nygh AM, a leading international lawyer and former judge of the Family Court of Australia. Dr Nygh was also an Australian delegate to, and a rapporteur of, The Hague Conference. In 2002, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in part ‘for service to international law, particularly through honorary assistance to The Hague Conference’.

Dr Nygh’s family donated funds to establish the Peter Nygh Hague Conference Internship. An additional $50,000 was donated by the Commonwealth Attorney-General’s Department. Resolve Litigation Lawyers generously supports the administration of the award. Further donations are being sought to support this initiative. All donations are tax deductible.

The Australian Institute of International Affairs (www.internationalaffairs.org.au) was established in 1924 as an independent non-political body to promote an interest in, and understanding of, international affairs. The AIIA operates nationwide with 1,500 members across seven State and Territory branches. The AIIA provides a forum for discussion, and educates and disseminates ideas via its journal Australian Journal of International Affairs and book series including Australia in World Affairs. The Governor-General of Australia, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Retd) is the AIIA’s Honorary Visitor and Patron.

The International Law Association has over 50 branches worldwide and a growing membership of academics and practising professionals with an interest in international law. Membership is available to all persons interested in international law. The Hon Dr Peter Nygh AM was a past president of ILA (AB) and was also active in the international organisation of the ILA. While president of the ILA (AB) he promoted co-operation between the ILA (AB) and the AIIA.