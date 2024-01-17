Hontiveros raises alarm on work visas granted to fake companies

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday expressed alarm over the Bureau of Immigration's issuance of work visas to fake corporations, which has allowed entry to thousands of foreigners.

"This is a national security risk. Hindi natin alam baka mga sindikato at kriminal na ang mga nakapasok sa bansa. We also have information that these work visas are what foreign nationals use to work for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators. Sisiyasatin namin ito sa susunod na hearing," Hontiveros said.

"I do welcome the Department of Justice (DOJ) directive that orders the BI to stop granting work visas requested by fake companies. Isang mahalagang hakbang ito para matigil ang mga kababalaghan sa ahensya," the senator added.

According to the DOJ, the BI has given out thousands of pre-arranged employment visas, called 9G, to foreigners allegedly employed in fake local corporations.

The senator, who led a series of hearings on the corruption scandal in the BI known as the "Pastillas Scam," said that the agency should do more to clean up its ranks.

"Mag-aapat na taon na mula noong unang naisiwalat ang pastillas scam sa BI. Why does it seem like nothing has changed? Kailan pa ba tuluyang maaayos ang BI? Ilang Senate hearings pa ang kailangan? It is disappointing that the agency is front and center of this issue once again," Hontiveros concluded.

Hontiveros, naalarma sa mga work visa na iniisyu sa mga pekeng kumpanya

Naalarma si Senador Risa Hontiveros sa pagbibigay ng Bureau of Immigration ng mga work visa sa mga pekeng korporasyon, na nagpapahintulot na makapasok ang libu-libong dayuhan.

"This is a national security risk. Hindi natin alam baka mga sindikato at kriminal na ang mga nakapasok sa bansa. We also have information that these work visas are what foreign nationals use to work for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators. Sisiyasatin namin ito sa susunod na hearing," ani Hontiveros.

"I do welcome the Department of Justice (DOJ) directive that orders the BI to stop granting work visas requested by fake companies. Isang mahalagang hakbang ito para matigil ang mga kababalaghan sa ahensya," dagdag pa ng senadora.

Ayon sa DOJ, nagbigay ang BI ng libu-libong pre-arranged employment visa, na tinatawag na 9G, sa mga dayuhan na umano'y nagtatrabaho sa mga pekeng lokal na korporasyon.

Ani Hontiveros, na nanguna sa serye ng mga pagdinig sa korapsyon sa BI na kilala sa tawag na "Pastillas Scam," na dapat pag-igtingin pa ng ahensya ang paglilinis sa hanay nito.

"Mag-aapat na taon na mula noong unang naisiwalat ang pastillas scam sa BI. Why does it seem like nothing has changed? Kailan pa ba tuluyang maaayos ang BI? Ilang Senate hearings pa ang kailangan? It is disappointing that the agency is front and center of this issue once again," pagtatapos ni Hontiveros.