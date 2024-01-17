U.S. E-motorsport Market: A Comprehensive Market Study on the U.S. Landscape 2031

U.S. E-motorsport Market

The surge in demand for next-generation online gaming services among enterprises fuels the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. E-motorsport Market by Component, Deployment mode, Function, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031,”. The U.S. E-motorsport market was valued at $285.12 million in 2021, and is projected to reach at $1,064.45 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

E-motorsports, an online gaming platform encompassing F1 Formula racing, car racing, and electronic motorsports games, offers users the opportunity to participate in various online races and championships tailored to their location and skill level. This customer-centric business combines professional products, turnkey solutions, and a top-tier esports racing league. The U.S. e-motorsports market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as the digital transformation shift, increased cloud-based services, technological advancements in gaming platforms, and the ongoing modernization of digital gaming, including augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) gaming events.

The surge in smartphone usage and internet penetration further propels the growth of e-motorsports in the U.S. The market forecast has seen a notable rise due to the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, competition-driven innovations, and a growing demand for next-generation online gaming services among enterprises. While the awareness and popularity of video games contribute to market expansion, challenges such as the lack of standardization and potential threats like betting and gambling may impede progress. Nevertheless, long-term investments by key players and the increasing number of tournaments and events with substantial prizes present lucrative opportunities for the U.S. e-motorsports market in the forecast period.

In terms of components, the platform segment currently dominates the U.S. e-motorsports market, driven by increased adoption of e-motorsports for strategic advantages. The platform provides well-programmed software, gaming consoles, and meets the rising demand for online sports. The service segment, offering managed services, professional services, training, and maintenance, is expected to witness the highest growth, fueled by the growing adoption of online gaming and virtual tournaments in the U.S.

Examining streaming types, the on-demand segment held the largest share in 2021, attributed to benefits such as high-quality gaming, customizable sports experiences, and enhanced gaming ID security. However, the live segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth, driven by the rising popularity of real-time streaming due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of broadcast operation. The live e-motorsports game events provide real-time game and tournament broadcasting, appealing to a broad audience.

The COVID-19 impact accelerated the adoption of esports, with individuals spending more leisure time at home. This shift to remote work and increased leisure time positively influenced the adoption of e-motorsports in the U.S. Additionally, the pandemic heightened the demand for advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and AR/VR-based technology, further boosting market growth. Partnerships, such as the one between Competition Company GMBH and ESL to develop ESL R1 - Racing Released, demonstrate the continuous enhancement of virtual racing experiences, presenting promising growth prospects for the U.S. e-motorsports market in the forecast period.

The live segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, owing to rise in adoption of real-time streaming of e-motorsports due to its cost-effective and easy-to-broadcast operation. The live e-motorsports game event provides real-time game and tournament broadcasting for audience such as traditional gaming and sports.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the U.S. E-motorsport industry include AMR GP Limited, Competition Company GMBH, Formula One World Championship Limited, IRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, LLC., Logitech, McLaren Group, Motorsport Games, Red Bull Racing Ltd, Team Redline, and Veloce Ltd. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which propel growth of the U.S. E-motorsport market analysis.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. E-motorsport market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the U.S. E-motorsport market size is provided in the report.

• The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the U.S. E-motorsport industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the U.S. E-motorsport market for the period 2021–2031 is provided to determine the U.S. E-motorsport market potential.

