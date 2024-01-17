Bridging Worlds: A Comprehensive Study of Cross-Border E-commerce Logistics Market Infrastructure

Allied Market Research_Logo

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape & Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cross- border transportation refers to the flow of freights across an international border. Cross-border e-commerce refers to online trading between businesses such as retailers or brands and a consumer (B2C), or between two businesses or wholesalers (B2B), or between two individuals (C2C). Cross-border e-commerce logistics market is usually characterized as online shopping and transactions over the internet, and deliver/receive goods through cross-border logistics. The cross-border e-commerce has the potential to decrease trade barriers while enhancing trade growth. This is most common in developed regions because of the superior infrastructure and regulations of e-commerce. Moreover, unlike B2C e-commerce, cross-border e-commerce requires the integrating of the activities along with the logistics value chain, with the transaction occurring from overseas suppliers through the domestic retailers to consumers. It is mainly a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) process. However, customs clearance is an essential process in freight transportation across borders.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

COVID-19 originated in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and since then it has spread rapidly across the globe. The U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which made significant slowdown of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market activities across the globe. Due to the halt on national and international borders, the movement of freight carriers has ceased, and the cross-border E-commerce logistics industry has reported a decline in business. The most common reasons for the decline in growth are movement restrictions, border controls and closures, and health checks., The business of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market has declined, due to the closure of national and international boundaries

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Growth in penetration of mobile computing devices, online shopping from merchants located in different locations, and increase in number of different e-commerce vendors that are developing mobile compatible applications drive the growth of the market.

High cost of air freight & logistics hinder the growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics market.

Adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market, and increase in population & urbanization act an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬-𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The presence of a high population along with the developing economies, rising disposable income, and increasingly middle-class population altogether are responsible for the growth of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market. Rapid urbanization is expected to propel the consumer goods demand and this growing demand offers an opportunity for businesses to expand their activities in other countries through online channels thereby encouraging the cross-border trade of goods. Furthermore, an increase in the incomes of the people shows a positive effect on spending related to consumer goods, which leads to the increase in the flow of goods and services across the region. Thus, driving the growth of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market.

𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The use of blockchain technology in the logistics market is anticipated to promote the market growth. This technology is used to record digital transactions such as long miles, hours drove, improving security, accuracy, and versatility of data. This helps in prevention of fraudulent freight management operations and manages the elements of freight contracts, and parts management. These benefits of this blockchain technology have prompted many logistics enterprises to use this technology in coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• Moller – Maersk AS

• Deutsche Post AG

• DSV Panalpina AS

• CEVA Logistics AG

• Aramex International LLC

• United Parcel Service of America Inc.

• FedEx Corp

• XPO Logistics Inc.