Lactose Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Lactose Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lactose Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the lactose market size is predicted to reach $1.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

The growth in the lactose market is due to the rising dairy production. North America region is expected to hold the largest lactose market share. Major players in the lactose market include Kerry Group, Saputo Inc., Lactalis Ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, Glanbia PLC., Lactose India Ltd., Davisco Foods International Inc.

Lactose Market Segments

•By Form: Powder, Granule

•By Purity: Crude Lactose, Edible Lactose, Refined-Edible Grade Lactose

•By Color: Yellow, Pale-Yellow To White, White

•By End-Use: Food And Beverages, Confectionery, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global lactose market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lactose is a sugar present in milk and is found in all kinds of dairy products made from milk such as ice cream and yogurt. It consists of disaccharides of glucose and galactose units and is found in milk amounts ranging from 2–8%. Lactose is used in a large number of foodstuffs and in the pharmaceutical industry.

The different forms of lactose are powder and granule. Lactose powder is used as a sweetener or stabilizer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. The powder lactose is dry in form and usually white or pale yellow with a slightly sweet taste and smell of milk. The different purity types include crude lactose, edible lactose, and refined-edible grade lactose and are in yellow, pale-yellow to white, white color. Lactose is used in various sectors such as food and beverages, confectionery, animal feed, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Lactose Market Characteristics

3. Lactose Market Trends And Strategies

4. Lactose Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Lactose Market Size And Growth

27. Lactose Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Lactose Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

