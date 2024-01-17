Biosimulation Market Expected to Reach $10.6 Billion | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Biosimulation Markiet Share

Biosimulation, referred to as modeling ad simulation (M&S) models is anticipated to be used in a range of different ways to help determine drug safety.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biosimulation market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $10.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032. Biosimulation is quantitative drug development that powers decision making. Modeling and simulation are proven effective and efficient alternatives to real-world clinical trials. The result is enabling clients to make better medicines available to patients sooner.

On the basis of product, the software segment generated maximum revenue in 2022, owing to the launch of upgraded versions of biosimulation software and advancement in computational power that have significantly enhanced the capabilities of biosimulation.

However, the services segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number key market players providing biosimulation services and the increased awareness & acceptance of biosimulation tools among the researchers and cost savings by opting for biosimulation services.

On the basis of application, the biosimulation industry is segmented into drug discovery, drug development and otherts. The drug discovery segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to surge in demand for personalized medicine and cost and time efficiency provided by biosimulation software in drug discovery as it allows researchers to virtually test and analyze the effects of different drug candidates on biological systems, reducing the need for costly and time-consuming laboratory experiments.

The drug development segment is expected to witness the significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of chronic disease and the various advantages offered by biosimulation in drug development such as reduction in failure and target identification and validation.

On the basis of delivery model, the ownership model segment generated maximum revenue in 2022, owing to benefits offered by ownership model such as ownership model is expected to provide better customization and control as owning the software gives organizations greater control over customization and tailoring the software to their specific needs.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Certara, Inc., VeriSIM Life, Physiomics Plc, Simulations Plus, Inc., INOSIM Software GmbH, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Genedata AG, Schrodinger, Inc., Dassault Systemes, SimBioSys

