Global Insulated Shipping Packaging Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Insulated Shipping Packaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the insulated shipping packaging market size is predicted to reach $10.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the insulated shipping packaging market is due to an increase in the consumption of frozen food. North America region is expected to hold the largest insulated shipping packaging market share. Major players in the insulated shipping packaging market include Amcor PLC, Cryopak, Davis Core & Pad Company, DS Smith PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., COOL Sarl, CREOPACK, Drew Foam Companies Inc.

Insulated Shipping Packaging Market Segments

• By Type: Pouch And Bags, Box And Containers, Other Type

• By Material: Plastic, Wood, Glass, Other Material

• By End User: Food And Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Beauty And Personal Care, Other End-User Applications

• By Geography: The global insulated shipping packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Insulated shipping packaging refers to a type of packaging that controls the temperature of a product and aids in shipping various items that are temperature-sensitive. Insulated packaging protects products from temperature and pressure fluctuations, as well as physical harm. The insulated shipping packaging is used for the preservation of product freshness and efficacy.

The main types of insulated shipping packaging are pouches and bags, boxes and containers, and other types. Pouches and bags refer to small or medium-sized bags for storing or transferring stuff that is compact, lightweight thermal envelopes and are ideal for transporting flat or small temperature-sensitive items. The various materials include plastic, wood, glass, and other material that are used in food and beverages, industrial, pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care, and other end-user applications.

