Intravascular Catheters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intravascular catheters market size is predicted to reach $12.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.
The growth in the intravascular catheters market is due to the rising hospitalization rate owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest intravascular catheters market share. Major players in the intravascular catheters market include Cook Group Incorporated, Smiths Medical Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories.
Intravascular Catheters Market Segments
• By Product: Short PIVC, Integrated/Closed PIVC
• By Application: Oncology, Gastroenterology, Renal Disease, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications
• By End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Homecare
• By Geography: The global intravascular catheters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An intravascular catheter is a device typically comprised of a hollow fiber through which blood flows and an immunoisolating membrane separates the transplanted cells from the blood. The intravascular catheters are used for the administration of fluids, medication, blood products, and nutrition, which typically goes into a large vein in the arm or chest.
The main intravascular catheter products include short PIVC and integrated/closed PIVC. Short peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVC) are less than or equal to 3 inches in length and are used for intravenous medication and are predominantly inserted in general wards. The different intravascular catheter applications include oncology, gastroenterology, renal disease, infectious diseases and other applications which are used by end-users including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical center and homecare.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Intravascular Catheters Market Characteristics
3. Intravascular Catheters Market Trends And Strategies
4. Intravascular Catheters Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Intravascular Catheters Market Size And Growth
……
27. Intravascular Catheters Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Intravascular Catheters Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
