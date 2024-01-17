Global Leavening Agents Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the leavening agents market size is predicted to reach $8.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the leavening agents market is due to the rising demand for bakery products. North America region is expected to hold the largest leavening agents market share. Major players in the leavening agents market include Kudos Blends Ltd., Puratos Group, Cargill Incorporated, AB Mauri North America, Shandong Sunkeen Co. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Leavening Agents Market Segments

• By Form: Biological, Physical, Chemical

• By Application: Sea Food, Bakery Products, Fried Foods, Wheat Flour, Soy Products

• By Sales Channel: Direct Sales And Wholesalers, Independent Grocery Retailer, Non-Store Retailers, Other Sales Channels

• By Geography: The global leavening agents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The leavening agents are used in baking to make a lighter and softer batter. Leavening agents are substances that make the dough or batter airy by releasing air or carbon dioxide. Such agents include steam, air, yeast, baking soda, and baking powder.

The main forms of leavening agents are biological, physical, and chemical forms. Biological leavening agents refer to agents that have harmless micro-organisms that help in the process of leavening mainly by producing carbon dioxide after being added to food. These are used in various applications such as seafood, bakery products, fried foods, wheat flour, and soy products and are sold through different sales channels such as direct sales and wholesalers, independent grocery retailers, non-store retailers, and other sales channels.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Leavening Agents Market Characteristics

3. Leavening Agents Market Trends And Strategies

4. Leavening Agents Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Leavening Agents Market Size And Growth

……

27. Leavening Agents Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Leavening Agents Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

