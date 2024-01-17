Interventional Radiology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Interventional Radiology Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The interventional radiology market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $44.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the interventional radiology market size is predicted to reach $44.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

The growth in the interventional radiology market is due to the increase in prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest interventional radiology market share. Major players in the interventional radiology market include Carestream Health Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Interventional Radiology Market Segments
•By Product: MRI, Ultrasound Imaging, CT Scanners, Angiography Systems, Fluoroscopy Systems, Biopsy Devices, Other Products
•By Procedure: Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy And Drainage, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Other Procedures
•By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Urology And Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global interventional radiology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5285&type=smp

Interventional radiology is a field of radiology that uses medical imaging to guide minimally invasive surgical procedures for diagnosis and treatment.

The main types of products in the interventional radiology market are MRI, ultrasound imaging, CT scanners, angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, biopsy devices, and others. MRI interventional radiology devices scan produce detailed images of the organs and tissues in the body. The different procedures include angioplasty, angiography, biopsy and drainage, embolization, thrombolysis, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, and others and are used in cardiology, urology and nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, and others.

Read More On The Interventional Radiology Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-radiology-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Interventional Radiology Market Characteristics
3. Interventional Radiology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Interventional Radiology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Interventional Radiology Market Size And Growth
……
27. Interventional Radiology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Interventional Radiology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Healthcare EDI Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-edi-global-market-report

Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-it-integration-global-market-report

Healthcare Data Storage Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-data-storage-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Unlocking the Future: The Booming Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Market

You just read:

Interventional Radiology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LiDAR Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Global Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
View All Stories From This Author