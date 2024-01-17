Global Joint Pain Injections Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Joint Pain Injections Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The joint pain injections market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Joint Pain Injections Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the joint pain injections market size is predicted to reach $8.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

The growth in the joint pain injections market is due to the rise in the prevalence of arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest joint pain injections market share. Major players in the joint pain injections market include Seikagaku Corporation, Flexion Therapeutics Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Sanofi S.A., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Abbvie Inc.

Joint Pain Injections Market Segments

•By Type Of Injection: Steroid Joint Injection, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections, Placental Tissue Matrix (PTM) Injections, Other Type Of Injections

•By Joint Type: Hip Joint, Knee And Ankle, Shoulder And Elbow, Facet Joints Of The Spine, Other Joint Types

•By Distribution channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

•By Geography: The global joint pain injections market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6482&type=smp

Joint pain injections reduce inflammation and discomfort and are typically injected directly into the joint for pain relief. Joint pain is very frequent among the elderly or as a result of pre-existing medical problems or disorders. It can happen as a result of musculoskeletal illnesses such as arthritis, which causes pain and inflammation. The joint pain injections are used to relieve joint pain and inflammation quickly through non-surgical treatments.

The main types of injection for joint pain include steroid joint injection, hyaluronic acid injections, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, placental tissue matrix (PTM) injections and others. The steroid joint injection is anti-inflammatory medications that are used to treat a joint pain. Steroid joint injections, also called corticosteroid injections, help to reduce inflammation in the people with rheumatoid arthritis and other types of inflammatory arthritis. Joint pain injection is used to for various types of joints including hip joint, knee and ankle, shoulder and elbow, facet joints of the spine and others. These are mainly distributed though hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

Read More On The Joint Pain Injections Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/joint-pain-injections-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Joint Pain Injections Market Characteristics

3. Joint Pain Injections Market Trends And Strategies

4. Joint Pain Injections Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Joint Pain Injections Market Size And Growth

……

27. Joint Pain Injections Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Joint Pain Injections Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

