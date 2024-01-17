Intelligent Power Module Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Intelligent Power Module Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The intelligent power module market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Intelligent Power Module Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intelligent power module market size is predicted to reach $4.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.

The growth in the intelligent power module market is due to rising demand for consumer electronic devices. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest intelligent power module market share. Major players in the intelligent power module market include Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG.

Intelligent Power Module Market Segments

•By Power Device: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

•By Voltage Rating: Up To 600 V, 601–1,200 V, Above 1,200 V

•By Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Defense, Other Verticals

•By Application: Renewable Energy Generation, Home Appliances, Electric Vehicles, Servo Drives, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global intelligent power module market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7496&type=smp

The intelligent power module (IPM) is a high-performance module that mounts a dedicated drive circuit to get more power out of an IGBT chip and offers a custom IC to carry out self-protection functions (short circuit, supply under voltage, and over temperature). It is used primarily in motor control and is also used in inverters, renewable energy systems, and uninterruptible power supplies.

The main types of power devices of intelligent power module market are insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET). Insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) is used in medium- to high-power applications, such as traction motor control, switched-mode power supplies, and induction heating. An IGBT is a semiconductor device that combines a power MOSFET's high-speed switching performance with a bipolar transistor's high-voltage/high-current handling capabilities. These are of various voltage types that include up to 600 v, 601–1,200 v, above 1,200 v. The common vertical types are of consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense, and other verticals. They are applied on renewable energy generation, home appliances, electric vehicles, servo drives, and other applications.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intelligent-power-module-global-market-report

