Global Ink Resin Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Ink Resin Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The ink resin market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Ink Resin Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ink resin market size is predicted to reach $7.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.

The growth in the ink resin market is due to an increase in consumer spending and online shopping. North America region is expected to hold the largest ink resin market share. Major players in the ink resin market include Lawter Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Kraton Corporation, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Arizona Chemical, DIC Corporation.

Ink Resin Market Segments

•By Resin Type: Modified Rosin, Hydrocarbon, Modified Cellulose, Acrylic, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Other Resin Types,

•By Technology: Oil-Based, Solvent-Based, Water-Based, UV-curable-Based,

•By Printing Process: Lithography, Gravure, Flexography, Other Printing Processes,

•By Application: Printing And Publication, Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboard And Cartons, Other Applications,

•By Geography: The global ink resin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ink resins refer to a type of material, either solid or semi-solid, that is used to make inks by mixing them with additives, solvents, and pigments. Ink resins are used in printing inks to control viscosity, improve pigment wetting, and boost pigment adhesion properties. Ink resins are used as a printing ink binder in ink vehicles that help to assist the ink pigment in adhering to the substrate.

The major types of ink resins are modified rosin, hydrocarbon, modified cellulose, acrylic, polyamide, polyurethane and other resin types. Modified rosin refers to a resin that has undergone a modification other than esterification, hydrogenation, or dimerization is referred to as modified rosin. Major technologies involved are oil-based, solvent-based, water-based, and UV-curable-based. It has several printing processes are lithography, gravure, flexography, and other printing processes. It is used in various applications such as printing and publication, flexible packaging, corrugated cardboard and cartons, and other applications.

