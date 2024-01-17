SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates JNPR, TAST, TGAN, SWN

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)’s sale to Hewlett Packard for $40.00 per share. If you are a Juniper shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST)’s sale to Restaurant Brands International Inc. for $9.55 per share. If you are a Carrols shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)’s sale to Renesas Electronics Corporation for $5.10 per share in cash. If you are a Transphorm shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s sale to Chesapeake Energy Corporation for 0.0867 shares of Chesapeake common stock for each share of Southwestern common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Southwestern shareholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Southwestern shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

