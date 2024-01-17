Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,314 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates JNPR, TAST, TGAN, SWN

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:    

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)’s sale to Hewlett Packard for $40.00 per share. If you are a Juniper shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST)’s sale to Restaurant Brands International Inc. for $9.55 per share. If you are a Carrols shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)’s sale to Renesas Electronics Corporation for $5.10 per share in cash. If you are a Transphorm shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s sale to Chesapeake Energy Corporation for 0.0867 shares of Chesapeake common stock for each share of Southwestern common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Southwestern shareholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Southwestern shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates JNPR, TAST, TGAN, SWN

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more