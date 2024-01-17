FSS and DSF Work Together to Launch the Reporting of New Hires and Employment Termination

MACAU, January 17 - The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) and Financial Services Bureau (abbreviated to DSF in Macao) launched the "Reporting of New Hires and Employment Termination" function under the “One Issue” option on the "Business & Associations Platform". Employers who need to report Salaries Tax and Obligatory System Contributions for their employees can now use the “One Issue” function on the "Business & Associations Platform" to report for one time the new hires and employment termination to two departments simultaneously, instead of visiting both departments. The reporting work for two departments can be completed at one time, anytime, anywhere.

With the Entity User Account, employers may log in to the electronic platform of "Business & Associations Platform" from a computer or mobile phone, to report to the DSF the new hires and employment termination for the Salaries Tax, and at the same time, report to the FSS the start and end dates of local employees, as well as the monthly contribution information of employees with fixed-term labour contracts (casual workers). After reporting, employers may check and download the related information of employees from the same platform, and make payments using various electronic tools.

If you are a commercial entrepreneur- natural person, or an employer entity opened in an individual capacity, you may log in to the "Business & Associations Platform" using your personal Macao One Account to handle the reporting work as well. If you have any enquiries, please call 2853 2850 (FSS), or 2833 6886 (DSF) during office hours.