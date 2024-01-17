The “Service Learning Scheme” at Macao Polytechnic University promotes students’ whole-person development

MACAU, January 17 - To encourage active participation in community services among university students, the Student Affairs Office of the Macao Polytechnic University organised the Service Learning Scheme which aims to encourage students to engage in the community and contribute to society. The Service Learning Scheme adopted an experiential learning approach to cultivate students’ sense of social responsibility and sense of mission. The scheme included a variety of activities such as training, theme sharing, community visits and service practice, providing support to the people and groups in the community in need and offering students valuable experiences and rewarding outcomes.

Students participating in the Service Learning Scheme came from various degrees and programmes. In collaboration with the Methodist Church Macau, the students designed and provided a variety of services for the residents there. The students also assisted with classroom activities and outings, and accompanied the residents to participate in community activities, contributions which were highly recognised. Receiving an invitation from the Youth Volunteers Association of Macao, students from the Service Learning Scheme participated in a learning trip to Guangzhou. This trip aimed to help the students to learn about the development of the Greater Bay Area and inspire them to engage in social services and practice civic awareness and responsibility. Students who participated in the Scheme expressed that through such involvement, they were able to help others and achieve self-growth at the same time. They learned to respect the differences and uniqueness of each individual and reflected on how to better give back to society and fulfill social responsibilities.

MPU is committed to promoting students’ character education, cultivating their sense of service to society, and fostering their concern for social development. The Student Affairs Office will continue to collaborate with government departments and social organizations to provide students with diverse opportunities for service learning which aims to enrich students’ experiences, encourage their spirit of perseverance, and cultivate a sense of responsibility and accountability.