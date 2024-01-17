Four Services of FSS Launched on Business & Associations Platform

MACAU, January 17 - When the "Business & Associations Platform" was launched, Social Security Fund's four commonly used services for employers also went online simultaneously, including "Report new hires and employment termination" launched in cooperation with the Financial Services Bureau, "Report monthly contribution information of casual workers", "Make payments to the Social Security Fund", as well as "Enquiry about Central Provident Fund’s Employer Account".

Employers may log in to the electronic platform of "Business & Associations Platform" with an Entity User Account on a computer or mobile phone, and report at the same time, new hires and employment termination for the Salaries Tax of Financial Services Bureau as well as Obligatory System Contributions of Social Security Fund. In addition, employers who have employees with fixed-term labour contract (casual workers) can also report the monthly contribution information of casual workers on the "Business & Associations Platform". After completing the reporting procedures, employers may also make online payment to the Social Security Fund on the same platform, without the need to queue up at a service point, which is convenient and fast.

Employers who have established a joint provident fund scheme of the non-mandatory central provident fund can also check relevant contribution information from the "Business & Associations Platform".

​For enquiries, please call 2853 2850 during office hours, or visit the Social Security Fund’s website at www.fss.gov.mo.