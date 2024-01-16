Submit Release
MPD Arrests Teen for Robbery

 

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have arrested a teenager for robbing a man.  

 

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, at approximately 11:08 a.m., the victim was walking in the area of 18th Street and Otis Street, Northeast, when the suspect approached him from behind. The suspect told the victim that he had a gun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied, and the suspect fled the area.  

 

On Sunday, January 14, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

 

CCN: 23191621

