Anti-Drone Market Statistics, Size Will Hit USD 14.6 Billion By 2031 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Anti-drone Market Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Drone Market by Technology (Electronic System, Laser System, Kinetic System), by Application (Detection, Disruption), by End Use (Government, Military & Defense, Commercial), by Platform (Ground, Handheld, UAV Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". As per the report, the global anti-drone market is anticipated to garner $14.6 billion by 2031. The industry was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to manifest the fastest growth with 27.9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The global anti-drone market is experiencing growth due to factors such as emergence of several startups providing anti-drone systems and surging usage of drones, and growth in drone-related activities. However, the high cost of the anti-drone system and detection effectiveness hamper the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements in tackling drone swarms to promote growth and developments in anti-drone technology are expected to offer prolific growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

On the basis of technology, the electronic system segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the total market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. The enhanced system utilized for detecting drones encompasses various targets, such as inconspicuous manually operated drones, compact high-speed drones with motors, low-altitude aircraft, and lightweight aircraft. The laser system segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest growth with 31.1% CAGR by 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞

In terms of application, the disruption segment grabbed the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly 60% of the global market share and is projected to lead the trail from 2022 to 2031. The segment is expanding rapidly because numerous countries are strengthening their anti-drone system due to the surging usage of drones for smuggling activities, cross-border intervention, and terrorism. For example, LIG Nex1 got a military project in November 2022, worth $18 million to create a jamming device with the ability to disrupt the control signals of North Korean drones, diverting their flight path or causing them to crash upon entering South Korean airspace across the tightly secured inter-Korean border. The detection segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest growth with 28.7% by 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

In terms of end use, the military and defense segment grabbed the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global anti-drone market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its supremacy by 2031. The rising demand for the anti-drone systems for military applications contributes to the growth of the segment. Numerous companies are introducing the latest anti-drone systems for military applications. In July 2021, the French Navy revealed its intention to conduct trials of the HELMA-P laser effector, an anti-drone system crafted by CILAS specifically designed for use on naval vessels. The same segment is anticipated to display the fastest growth with 28.5% by 2031.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞

On the regional basis, the Asia-Pacific region gained the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global anti-drone market share and is anticipated to retain its dominant share during the forecast period. The same segment is anticipated to display the fastest growth with 30.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in the usage of drones for illegal activities and rise in security breaches. Prominent players among the region are concentrating on developing advanced technological variants and enhancing their present portfolios to optimize their standing in the market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

· Skysafe

· MBDA

· Hensoldt

· MOOG Inc.

· Boeing

· Accipiter Radar

· Rafael Advanced Defense System

· ISRAEL Aerospace Industries

· LEONARDO S.P.A.

· SRC, INC

· Thales

· SAAB

· Raytheon Technologies Corporation

· Liteye

· Lockheed Martin Corporation

· DroneShield Ltd

· Dedrone

· Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited

· Advanced Radar Technologies

· DeTect, Inc.