Anti-Drone Market Statistics, Size Will Hit USD 14.6 Billion By 2031 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Anti-drone Market Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Drone Market by Technology (Electronic System, Laser System, Kinetic System), by Application (Detection, Disruption), by End Use (Government, Military & Defense, Commercial), by Platform (Ground, Handheld, UAV Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". As per the report, the global anti-drone market is anticipated to garner $14.6 billion by 2031. The industry was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to manifest the fastest growth with 27.9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

饾悈饾悮饾悳饾惌饾惃饾惈饾惉 饾悽饾惂饾悷饾惀饾惍饾悶饾惂饾悳饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾悹饾惈饾惃饾惏饾惌饾悺 饾惃饾悷 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾惁饾悮饾惈饾悿饾悶饾惌 :

The global anti-drone market is experiencing growth due to factors such as emergence of several startups providing anti-drone systems and surging usage of drones, and growth in drone-related activities. However, the high cost of the anti-drone system and detection effectiveness hamper the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements in tackling drone swarms to promote growth and developments in anti-drone technology are expected to offer prolific growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.

饾悡饾悺饾悶 饾悶饾惀饾悶饾悳饾惌饾惈饾惃饾惂饾悽饾悳 饾惉饾惒饾惉饾惌饾悶饾惁 饾惉饾悶饾悹饾惁饾悶饾惂饾惌 饾惌饾惃 饾惈饾悶饾惌饾悮饾悽饾惂 饾悽饾惌饾惉 饾悵饾惃饾惁饾悽饾惂饾悮饾惂饾悳饾悶 饾悰饾惒 饾煇饾煄饾煈饾煆

On the basis of technology, the electronic system segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the total market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. The enhanced system utilized for detecting drones encompasses various targets, such as inconspicuous manually operated drones, compact high-speed drones with motors, low-altitude aircraft, and lightweight aircraft. The laser system segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest growth with 31.1% CAGR by 2031.

饾悡饾悺饾悶 饾悵饾悽饾惉饾惈饾惍饾惄饾惌饾悽饾惃饾惂 饾惉饾悶饾悹饾惁饾悶饾惂饾惌 饾惌饾惃 饾惀饾悶饾悮饾悵 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾惌饾惈饾悮饾悽饾惀 饾惌饾悺饾惈饾惃饾惍饾悹饾悺饾惃饾惍饾惌 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾悷饾惃饾惈饾悶饾悳饾悮饾惉饾惌 饾惌饾悽饾惁饾悶饾悷饾惈饾悮饾惁饾悶

In terms of application, the disruption segment grabbed the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly 60% of the global market share and is projected to lead the trail from 2022 to 2031. The segment is expanding rapidly because numerous countries are strengthening their anti-drone system due to the surging usage of drones for smuggling activities, cross-border intervention, and terrorism. For example, LIG Nex1 got a military project in November 2022, worth $18 million to create a jamming device with the ability to disrupt the control signals of North Korean drones, diverting their flight path or causing them to crash upon entering South Korean airspace across the tightly secured inter-Korean border. The detection segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest growth with 28.7% by 2031.

饾悡饾悺饾悶 饾惁饾悽饾惀饾悽饾惌饾悮饾惈饾惒 饾悮饾惂饾悵 饾悵饾悶饾悷饾悶饾惂饾惉饾悶 饾惉饾悶饾悹饾惁饾悶饾惂饾惌 饾惌饾惃 饾惈饾惍饾惀饾悶 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾惈饾惃饾惃饾惉饾惌 饾悰饾惒 饾煇饾煄饾煈饾煆

In terms of end use, the military and defense segment grabbed the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global anti-drone market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its supremacy by 2031. The rising demand for the anti-drone systems for military applications contributes to the growth of the segment. Numerous companies are introducing the latest anti-drone systems for military applications. In July 2021, the French Navy revealed its intention to conduct trials of the HELMA-P laser effector, an anti-drone system crafted by CILAS specifically designed for use on naval vessels. The same segment is anticipated to display the fastest growth with 28.5% by 2031.

饾悁饾惉饾悽饾悮-饾悘饾悮饾悳饾悽饾悷饾悽饾悳 饾惌饾惃 饾悳饾惃饾惂饾惌饾悽饾惂饾惍饾悶 饾悽饾惌饾惉 饾惉饾惍饾惄饾惈饾悶饾惁饾悮饾悳饾惒 饾惌饾悺饾惈饾惃饾惍饾悹饾悺饾惃饾惍饾惌 饾惌饾悺饾悶 饾悷饾惃饾惈饾悶饾悳饾悮饾惉饾惌 饾惌饾悽饾惁饾悶饾悷饾惈饾悮饾惁饾悶

On the regional basis, the Asia-Pacific region gained the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global anti-drone market share and is anticipated to retain its dominant share during the forecast period. The same segment is anticipated to display the fastest growth with 30.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in the usage of drones for illegal activities and rise in security breaches. Prominent players among the region are concentrating on developing advanced technological variants and enhancing their present portfolios to optimize their standing in the market.

饾悐饾悇饾悩 饾悈饾悎饾悕饾悆饾悎饾悕饾悊饾悞 饾悗饾悈 饾悡饾悋饾悇 饾悞饾悡饾悢饾悆饾悩 :

路 Skysafe

路 MBDA

路 Hensoldt

路 MOOG Inc.

路 Boeing

路 Accipiter Radar

路 Rafael Advanced Defense System

路 ISRAEL Aerospace Industries

路 LEONARDO S.P.A.

路 SRC, INC

路 Thales

路 SAAB

路 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

路 Liteye

路 Lockheed Martin Corporation

路 DroneShield Ltd

路 Dedrone

路 Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited

路 Advanced Radar Technologies

路 DeTect, Inc.