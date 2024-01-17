Carolina Braces For Bass Festival: Another World And Promo Code "EDMLORD" Activated

Another World Music Festival Promo Code "EDMLORD" Promo Code "EDMLORD" save you money on Another World Festival Tickets The Discount Code for Another World 2024 is "EDMLORD"

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakaway Presents: Another World – Charlotte’s Newest Bass Camping Festival Takes Center Stage

Prepare for an electrifying sonic journey as Breakaway Presents announces the arrival of Another World, a two-day bass festival set to shake the foundations of Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 3-4, 2024. This immersive experience promises two nights of intense bass, featuring industry heavyweights and emerging talents in the bass music scene.

Headlining the festival is none other than the dubstep maestro and Lost Lands impresario, Excision. Known for his earth-shaking performances, Excision is set to take Charlotte on a thrilling ride through the realms of bass. Joining him is the horror-style creative force SVDDEN DEATH, the space bass virtuoso Of The Trees, and an impressive lineup of diverse artists.

But Another World is not just about heavy beats; it offers a multi-faceted sonic experience. Drum & Bass enthusiasts will be treated to the cinematic sounds of KOVEN, while G-house aficionados can groove to the beats of Dr. Fresch. The lineup further expands with bass house artist Habstrakt, alongside viral sensations Levity and ALLEYCVT.

Breakaway, renowned for organizing multi-day events across the U.S., brings its expertise to Charlotte Motor Speedway, promising a bass paradise like no other. With previous successful events in Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, and more, Breakaway Presents continues to curate unforgettable festival experiences.

Tickets for Breakaway: Another World will be available for Fam Club presale starting Wednesday, January 17, at 10 AM ET, followed by general sale tickets on Friday, January 19, at 10 AM ET.

Don't miss the chance to be part of Another World – where bass enthusiasts unite for two nights of unparalleled music and camping under the stars. Experience the thrill, embrace the vibes, and join us for a bass journey like never before.

About Breakaway Presents:

Breakaway Presents is a leading festival organizer known for hosting multi-day events across the United States. With a track record of successful festivals in various states, Breakaway Presents continues to deliver exceptional experiences for music enthusiasts nationwide.

More information about Another World Festival 2024 and other events can be found here.

