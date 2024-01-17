LiDAR Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LiDAR Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “LiDAR Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the lidar market size is predicted to reach $5.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%.

The growth in the lidar market is due to the rising demand for 3D imaging. North America region is expected to hold the largest lidar market share. Major players in the lidar market include Velodyne GmbH, Leica Geosystems AG, LEOSPHERE SAS, HEXAGON AB, GeoSLAM Ltd., Firmatek LLC, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH.

LiDAR Market Segments

By Component: Laser Scanner, Navigation and Positioning Systems, Other Components

By Type: Terrestrial, Aerial, Mobile

By Technology: 2D, 3D, 4D

By Applications: Mapping and Cartography, ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System), Environment, Exploration and Detection, Other Applications

By End User: Defense and Aerospace, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry and Agriculture, Mining, Transportation

By Geography: The global lidar market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The LiDAR are used to examine the surface of the earth. LiDAR is a laser imaging detection and ranging system in which laser, a form of light, is used to measure the variable distances from earth. LiDAR technology is popularly used to measure a large number of areas in a relatively small amount of time with more accuracy than manual labor. It is a technology used to create three-dimensional images.

The main types of LiDAR are terrestrial, aerial, and mobile. Terrestrial LiDAR is also called Terrestrial Laser Scanning (TLS) or topographic LiDAR. Terrestrial LiDAR is categorized into three types depending on the distance they travel – namely, short-range, medium-range, and long-range scanners. The components used in LiDAR are laser scanner, navigation and positioning systems, and others. The various technologies involved in LiDAR are 2D, 3D, and 4D. LiDAR is used in mapping and cartography, ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System), environment, exploration and detection, and other applications. The end users of LiDAR are defense and aerospace, civil engineering, archaeology, forestry and agriculture, mining, and transportation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. LiDAR Market Characteristics

3. LiDAR Market Trends And Strategies

4. LiDAR Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. LiDAR Market Size And Growth

……

27. LiDAR Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. LiDAR Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

